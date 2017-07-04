Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are going strong as they continue to film the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules with their co-stars.

As several of their co-stars traveled to Lake Travis in Texas, including Scheana Marie, Robert Parks-Valletta, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval, Taylor and Cartwright stayed in California and traveled south to Palm Springs for the Fourth of July holiday.

“Had dinner with our favorite Palm Springs couple,” Jax Taylor wrote in the caption of a photo of himself, Brittany Cartwright, Grant Fuhr, and Lisa Fuhr.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also posed for another weekend photo in Palm Springs, which featured the couple enjoying a couple of frozen beverages at the Las Casuelas Terraza restaurant.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright wrapped filming on their Bravo TV spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, earlier his year and months later, they began production on Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have faced several ups and downs in the years since their relationship began and after filming their spinoff series, they reportedly faced hardships in their relationship due to the ongoing pressures to get married.

According to a Radar Online report, Jax Taylor was pressured to propose to Brittany Cartwright during filming on their spinoff series in her hometown.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

As the outlet explained, Jax Taylor reportedly wants to marry Brittany Cartwright eventually but at this time, he isn’t quite ready.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have also discussed their future marriage on Vanderpump Rules and during Season 4, Taylor claimed he was not open to the idea because he feared divorce. Months later, however, he had a change of heart and told the Daily Dish that if he did get married, Cartwright would be his girl.

As for Brittany Cartwright, she’s made it quite clear that she wants to be married and start a family in the future.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky will premiere this summer on Bravo TV and months later, fans will be reunited with the entire Vanderpump Rules cast for Season 6 of the reality series.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]