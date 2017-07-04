Maria Menounos Brain Tumor: WWE Stars, Chelsea Clinton & More Send Messages Of Support

Maria Menounos is receiving heartfelt messages of support from a number of stars, including her former WWE wrestlers, after confirming that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Maria made the shocking revelation about her brain tumor diagnosis this week and confirmed that she had recently had surgery to remove the tumor on June 8 – which also happened to be her 39th birthday – and is now recovering at home with her family.

After Menounos made the brave announcement, messages of support flooded in for the E! News host as she also confirmed that she would be stepping down as co-anchor of the daily entertainment news show to focus on spending more time with her family following the health scare.

WWE’s official Twitter was one of the first to send love to Maria following her confession, telling the former Dancing with the Stars contestant on July 3 that the whole franchise is “with her all the way” as she recovers.

Another of Maria’s former WWE co-stars, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also sent a whole lot of love to the entertainment news anchor online, telling her on social media that he was “pulling” for her. “Stay strong my friend,” the movie star added.

WWE wrester Natalya Neidhart shared a photo of herself and Menounos to her Instagram page alongside a very sweet caption.

Calling her her “beautiful friend,” Natalya told her more than 2 million followers that she was “inspired” by the star, particularly a she takes on her own health issues while he mother battles stage four brain cancer.

“We love you Maria and can’t wait to see you soon,” she then added in the photo’s caption, alongside the sweet hashtags #WWEFamily and #unbreakable.

But it wasn’t just WWE stars who spread the love for one of their own in the wake of her tumor revelation.

Chelsea Clinton spread the love for the engaged star by tweeting that she was “wishing Maria a speedy, full recovery” alongside a link to the story after learning the sad news of her health crisis.

Twilight actress Nikki Reed shared a photo with Menounos on Twitter which she captioned by telling the star that she was “sending love, light & prayers” to both her and her mother during their health issues.

Another Twilight star, Ashley Greene, also sent a message of support to Menounos on social media, tweeting that she admires the former Access Hollywood host’s “courage and strength.”

Ross Matthews, who worked with the star at E!, also showed his support by writing on Twitter that he believes the TV personality is “so strong and full of heart” while wishing her a speedy recovery.

Menounos’s now former E! News co-host Jason Kennedy also publicly supported her amid the surprising revelation and revealed that he’s been praying for Maria and her mom. Kennedy expressed that he’d “miss” working with the former WWE diva after her departure from the daily show was confirmed.

Fortunately, Maria confirmed this week that her birthday surgery was a success and had removed 99.9 percent of the tumor, though, sadly, she also admitted that there’s still a six to seven percent chance it could potentially return in the future.

Leave your own messages of support for Maria Menounos as she recovers from her brain tumor surgery below.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle]