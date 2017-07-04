Meghan Markle Reportedly Warned By Camilla Parke Bowles Not To Marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle might be having second thoughts about tying the knot. After winning the approval of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles allegedly warned the Suits star to stay away from Prince Harry. Will Markle follow through with the wedding?

According to Be Entertainment, Bowles was in Toronto last weekend and told Markle that she shouldn’t exchange vows with Harry. The actress has been dating Harry since November of 2016 and has gotten along great with other members of the royal family. That, however, changed when Markle agreed to meet Bowles, who was in Canada celebrating the 150th anniversary of the country.

“She told Meghan that she didn’t like her relationship with Harry and that she should think twice before agreeing to his marriage proposal because Camilla was planning to make her life very tough,” a source revealed. “She’s long thought Meghan isn’t good enough for Harry and told her that she’s not welcome in the royal family.”

This isn’t the first sign of hostility towards Markle. In January, reports surfaced that Bowles was trying hard to ensure Harry and Markle’s romance didn’t last. Bowles allegedly doesn’t like Markle because she has been married in the past and brings a celebrity status to the royal family. Bowles was also thought to be the reason Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton in 2007.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail has released excerpts from Markle’s personal diary that reveals how she truly feels about her royal romance. Based on the writings, it sounds like Meghan Markle’s relationship with Harry is just as stressful as one would think. Between her acting career and his royal status in England, the two hardly have any time away from the media. That said, Markle’s diary closes with her thinking about a possible wedding, and it looks like 2018 might be the year.

Of course, that will change if Bowles gets her way. In the meantime, Be Entertainment reports that Markle dumped her boyfriend after meeting Harry for the first time. Before her romance with Harry made headlines, Markle was linked with Cory Vitiello, a celebrity chef. The two were dating for two years until Markle and Harry hooked up.

Harry confirmed his romance with Markle in November. The prince issued an official statement that slammed the media for hounding Markle. Although Harry is clearly protective of Markle’s privacy, her family might be getting their own reality TV series in the near future. A UK network, Channel 4, is reportedly launching a new show, titled Meet the Markles, this year.

[Featured Images by Nicholas Hunt and Ben A. Punchie/Getty Images]