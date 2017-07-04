Amber Portwood continues to blast Matt Baier on Twitter.

After telling her former fiancé that he should get a lawyer in regard to the money he allegedly took from her, the Teen Mom OG star re-tweeted a post from a fan, which suggested Portwood should move on from the relationship and keep her success for herself and her daughter, 8-year-old Leah Shirley.

“What you’ve accomplished is YOURS & it’s the legacy you are creating for Leah, no one else deserves any of it, stay strong,” the July 3 message read.

Amber Portwood’s re-tweet came on the heels of the latest episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6B, which featured the longtime reality star telling reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky that Matt Baier had allegedly stolen money from her.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were recently in Los Angeles filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and prior to heading home to Indiana, Portwood sparked rumors of a reconciliation when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram which seemingly showed her with her engagement ring back on her left hand. However, according to a series of tweets on July 3, she and Baier have most definitely not become re-engaged.

Although Amber Portwood did admit that she is still wearing the ring, she said she is doing so only because it is hers and she likes diamonds. The Teen Mom OG star also noted that the ring wasn’t on her engagement finger.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

As Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s split continues to play out on social media, the reality star is attempting to stay focused on the positive things in life, including her online clothing boutique.

While Portwood has shared numerous tweets in regard to her split from Baier, she’s also been posting tons of tweets and re-tweets about her store and encouraging her many fans and followers to buy her hand-selected clothing items.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier will be seen on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. A premiere date for the new installment of the WEtv reality show has not yet been set.

