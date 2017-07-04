George Clooney Reportedly Making ‘Lame Excuses’ To His Famous Pals Like Brad Pitt Since The Twins Arrived

George Clooney is one busy man. Following the birth of his first twins and move to England, the actor is reportedly too swamped to hang out with his celebrity pals. How have his friends reacted to all the changes?

An inside source told Radar Online that Clooney is making up all kinds of lame excuses and has become quite the recluse since his move across the pond. Clooney and his wife, Amal, are raising their twins at their Aberlash Estate in the U.K. and have kept away from the media in recent weeks.

“George is making these lame excuses because he’s gotten snobby and anti-social since moving to England,” the source revealed. “All of a sudden he’s stopped returning calls from Rande Gerber, Bill Murray, Matt Damon…even Richard Kind, who’s been very much his best buddy for years.”

Even Clooney’s old friend, Brad Pitt, couldn’t reach him during a recent trip to Britain. The actor allegedly called Clooney while attending the Glastonbury Music Festival but could not arrange a meeting time. Although Clooney has been blowing everyone off, his friends understand why he hasn’t been able to hang out.

“For now, they’re being patient and not taking it personally, but unless he changes his attitude he’ll drive them all away,” the insider added.

Earlier reports indicated that Pitt had visited George Clooney during his London stay and even met the twins. Gossip Cop, however, reports that Pitt did not visit Clooney and his family while overseas. A source told the outlet that the meeting never happened.

Clooney and Amal tied the knot back in September. The wedding was held in Venice and included a lot of Clooney’s best friends. The couple welcomed their first children, Ella and Alexander, in June.

Along with staying busy raising the twins, Clooney is starting to shed some of his business ventures. According to the NY Times, Clooney just sold his tequila brand to the liquor company Diageo. The actor co-founded the brand, Casamigos, with pals Mike Feldman and Rande Gerber in 2013 and sold it for close to $1 billion. Diageo promised $700 million in cash and $300 million, dependent on future sales.

“If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion-dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes,” Clooney explained. “This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo.”

The sale makes Clooney one of the richest celebrities in Hollywood. Of course, Clooney joins a litany of celebrities who have dove into the world of venture capitalists, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Spacey, who own shares of the Casper mattress company, and Justin Bieber, who provided investments for Spotify.

George Clooney has not commented on the reports surrounding his new life in the U.K.

