Gwen Stefani Instagrams Sizzling Summer Photo, Gets Slammed By Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert Fans

Gwen Stefani has been sharing photos of her sizzling summer with Blake Shelton on Instagram. But now Stefani’s new photo, which shows off her fabulously long legs, has sparked a type of heat that she probably didn’t anticipate. Some fans of Blake Shelton’s defunct marriage to Miranda Lambert have turned to the social media platform to share their views, and it’s Gwen who is facing the backlash.

The brouhaha involving Stefani’s boyfriend Blake began when the songstress shared a photo of herself poolside. According to Hollywood Life, the poolside picture was taken while she was vacationing with Shelton.

For those who wish that they could get away on the Fourth of July, Gwen’s photo offered the opportunity to do so vicariously. The beautiful sunset view showed Stefani (and those famous legs) relaxing by an infinity pool. There’s even a huge, big-screen TV mounted close to her lounging spot.

However, it should come as no surprise that Gwen carefully avoided revealing the exact location of that pool. But for those who suffer from Fear of Missing Out (FOMO), some of her Instagram fans claimed that Stefani’s relaxing location is near Lake Texoma, near the Oklahoma/Texas state line.

Gwen’s alleged choice to tan her legs at Lake Texoma comes in the wake of a Hollywood Life insider’s claim that she had plans to spend Independence Day with Blake at his ranch in Oklahoma. With her reported sunbathing location of Lake Texoma near Shelton’s ranch, Hollywood Life put together the puzzle pieces and concluded that Stefani and her country crooner boyfriend will be enjoying “a good old fashion 4th of July bash,” complete with “serious grilling and fireworks.”

#summer gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

The rumors that Blake and Gwen are spending Fourth of July together are adding to the speculation that the two will soon wed. But not according to Hollywood Life’s insiders, who claim that the two have shown no interest in walking down the wedding aisle to tie the knot.

“Neither are in a rush to marry again, they’re just really happy with the way things are. If it ain’t broke, why fix it?”

Although those sources also described Stefani as “truly happy” and Shelton as “her biggest cheerleader,” the couple’s Instagram followers weren’t all so enthusiastic about the couple. Some even wished that she and Gavin Rossdale hadn’t ended their marriage.

“Saw Gavin at the Revention Center Saturday night! The show was the best I’ve ever seen! Wish you two were still together,” wrote one.

Commentators disagreed, however, on whether it was right to blame Gwen. Some alleged that her marriage had ended because of Rossdale, urging the Stefani naysayers to stay off her Instagram page.

“Insensitive and she’s in her new place because of what HE did. So stay off her page nastiness,” wrote one defender of Gwen.

Others came to criticize, including alleging that she’s changed recently. Is Blake the reason for those allegations?

“Actually that pic does not capture the ‘average’ summer for most people…..but somewhere along the way you have lost touch with the grounded Gwen we love.”

Then there were those who defended Stefani against the haters who brought up Shelton’s ex-wife Miranda. Those defenders urged others to be more thoughtful when it came to commenting on Blake and Gwen’s romance, pointing out that Shelton and Stefani both experienced the heartbreak of divorce.

“A Fairy Tale Romance,” wrote one defender. “Should’t be jealous or disrespectful. Blake and Gwen work hard. Spend time away from their families and have struggled to get where they are. Not to mention the heartbreak.”

Stefani’s followers also debated over whether Shelton and Lambert’s relationship is forever over, despite their divorce. And the debate didn’t always use politically correct terminology.

“You’re stupid. Go troll elsewhere. Miranda is a big fat cheating ho,” alleged one commentator. “That’s over, maybe someday when you’re a grown up you can accept reality?”

Others pointed out that Lambert and Shelton are reportedly “both happy in relationships with different people now,” with one hoping that readers wouldn’t assume that the negativity involving Miranda was typical of all of Lambert’s fans.

“Praying that people don’t think you’re representative of all of ML’s [Miranda Lambert’s] fans… you’re not doing too good of a job…with concepts like reality.”

Although Gwen and Blake have flaunted their PDA since going public with their romance, Lambert and her boyfriend, Anderson East, have kept their relatively new romantic relationship out of the spotlight. However, Miranda has occasionally turned to Instagram to share her affection for Anderson.

“Fun times @CMT awards. My date @andersoneast,” wrote Lambert.

As for how Miranda fares when it comes to comments about her new romance on Instagram, her fans tended to be more kind than Stefani’s. One put the blame for Lambert and Shelton’s breakup totally on Blake, calling the country crooner a “jerk,” in expressing appreciation to East.

“Thank you Anderson East for helping our girl recover from a messed up jerk,” wrote the fan in reference to Shelton.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]