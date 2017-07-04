Miley Cyrus A ‘Different Person’ On ‘The Voice’ Season 13 After Backlash & Feud Rumors

Miley Cyrus is said to be a “different person” on Season 13 of The Voice after a whole lot of drama – including feud rumors with her fellow coaches and fans threatening to boycott the show entirely – surrounded the star last year.

After raising eyebrows when she first joined the NBC show for Season 11, the singer is reportedly now a changed person upon returning to the music scene as it’s being reported that Cyrus was showing off a totally different attitude while filming for Season 13 last week.

“Miley is killing it on set at The Voice this season,” a source told Hollywood Life of how things are going for the star on the set of the NBC talent search after she returned to work with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and new coach Jennifer Hudson.

“It’s mostly because she feels like an entirely different person,” continued the show insider, claiming that the star “has a new focus, clarity, and energy” that she didn’t bring to set before.

Adding that her new found professionalism is mainly down to her reconciliation with former fiancé Liam Hemsworth, the insider claimed that Miley’s healthier lifestyle has also helped her to stay calm on The Voice set.

Claiming that she was allegedly previously given a trailer specifically for her to “imbibe” in back in 2016, the insider alleged that this time around Cyrus has been using the extra space this season to practice yoga and clear her mind.

The reports come amid allegations last year that the star wasn’t exactly everyone’s favorite person on set and had supposedly found herself locked in a nasty feud with Levine after insiders claimed that the two just could not seem to get along and constantly got on each other’s nerves.

It’s also thought that Cyrus’s new found professionalism could be a result of fans hitting back at the star and even threatening to boycott the upcoming season of The Voice because of her somewhat wild behavior.

Though the former Hannah Montana actress hasn’t commented on the reports, she has given fans a peek at the new round of shows via Instagram where she appeared to be having a pretty great time filming with Adam, Blake and Jennifer.

Sharing a clip of Hudson singing during an audition, the star joked that she would turn her red spinning chair for the former American Idol contestant and even welcomed her to Team Miley.

Miley herself has also previously confirmed that she feels like a different person upon returning to the spotlight with her first single in four years, “Malibu,” and vowed that she would be different on the series this time around.

Cyrus admitted that she’s changed a lot since making headlines for her wild ways and made it pretty clear that she won’t be getting nearly naked and showing off her crazy side on the show in the same way she did during Season 11.

The star confirmed that she’s now clean and sober in an interview with Billboard back in May and also confessed that she’s actually looking to be a little more conservative this year while hoping to get country music fans on her side to listen to her new material.

“I’m down for hanging with Blake. I actually want to take advantage of the fact that he’s there, [because] his fans don’t really take me seriously as a country artist,” Miley said of her big return to The Voice, which is set to debut on NBC in September.

Adding that it “hurts” her that country music fans tend to be pretty critical of her, Cyrus claimed that “all the nipple pastie s**t” was part of her political movement at the time that she’s now come out the other side of.

“I’m evolving, and I surround myself with smart people that are evolved,” Miley added of her transformation.

The Voice Season 13 is set to debut on NBC on September 25.

What do you think of reports Miley Cyrus is a changed woman on The Voice after the drama that surrounded her first stint on the show?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]