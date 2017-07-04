Kate Middleton, Prince William To Take George And Charlotte Along On Next Royal Tour — Cute Photos Are Coming

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to bring their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their 2017 royal tour of Germany and Poland. The tour lasts from the 17th to the 21st of July.

A spokesperson confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s decision at a briefing at Buckingham Palace on Monday morning. He added that people can expect to see the children in at least a couple of occasions during the trip.

As previously reported by People, the royal couple is likely to be seen with their children arriving and leaving both countries.

“They look forward to a busy and impactful tour and are grateful that they will have the opportunity to meet the Polish and German people — such important friends of the United Kingdom—as a family,” he said.

The royal family’s five-day tour also marks the first time Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be under the care of their new nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo.

The royal family will be staying at Belvedere Palace in Warsaw for the first few days when they arrive in Poland. Once in Germany, they’ll be staying at the residence of the British ambassador in Berlin.

Prince George will be celebrating his fourth birthday on June 22, the day following the family’s return to the UK.

This will be the third time Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken George and Charlotte with them on royal tours. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their kids with them to Canada last year and to Australia and New Zealand in 2014.

The family’s royal tour has a busy itinerary. For their first stop, the family will go to the Stutthoff Nazi concentration camp, the first camp set outside German borders and the last camp liberated in May 1945.

They’ll also be taking part in a race on the Necker River, Heidleberg, along with university students from the German city and Cambridge. The race will be a rematch of the famous dragon boat race that took place on a lake in Prince Edward Island in Canada back in 2011.

On July 18, Kate and William will be in Gdansk, Poland, to meet the founders of the Solidarity movement that contributed to the fall of communism in the 1980s.

“As with previous tours, Their Royal Highnesses have asked that this tour allow them opportunities to meet a wide variety of people in both countries,” said the spokesperson of Buckingham Palace.

“In addition to meeting leaders in business, government and civil society, the Duke and Duchess will prioritize opportunities to meet the young people of both countries; from entrepreneurs, to mental health campaigners, and bright young talents in music and the arts.”

This royal tour is the last opportunity the family of four can travel together before Prince George goes back to school in September.

