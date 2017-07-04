Ryan Edwards’ wife is under fire after accusing Maci Bookout of exploiting his drug issues on Teen Mom OG.

Amid last night’s first half of the Season 6B reunion special, Catelynn Lowell re-tweeted a couple of messages from the official Twitter page of Teen Mom OG and right away, fans joined her on Team Maci.

In the first re-tweet, Lowell shared a message noting that there is no such thing as privacy when it comes to being on a reality show. In the second message, the Teen Mom OG Twitter page shared a GIF of Bookout and Standifer in which Bookout was seen telling Ryan Edwards’ wife she was “full of s***.”

During last night’s reunion special, Ryan Edwards’ wife and ex-girlfriend sat down with host Dr. Drew Pinsky to discuss his struggles with drugs after the father of Bentley was seen nearly falling asleep at the wheel after allegedly taking a Xanax.

As Radar Online revealed, Standifer blasted Bookout for keeping Ryan Edwards’ addiction a secret from her for 186 days. As she explained, Ryan Edwards could have died but instead of telling her, Bookout allegedly exploited Edwards’ struggles while admitting she feared for his life on camera.

Although Standifer feels that Bookout was in the wrong, fans online have disagreed with Ryan Edwards’ wife and called her out for allegedly pretending to not seen an issue with Edwards, despite calling him out for allegedly using Xanax “again.”

“Did Mackenzie see the episode of her husband driving down the road high as a kite? He exploited and humiliated himself!” one person noted.

Another said, “In that driving clip she asked him if he took xanax again. But now she’s acting like she had no clue.”

Others accused Ryan Edwards’ wife of being fame-hungry and enabling his addiction.

According to several fans and followers of the Teen Mom OG stars, Mackenzie Standifer should have noticed that her now-husband was spiraling out of control while filming the sixth season of the reality show. They also pointed out that Ryan Edwards should have come to Standifer himself and said that Bookout shouldn’t be held accountable for his behavior.

Following filming on Teen Mom OG Season 6B, Ryan Edwards checked himself into a treatment center and remained there for at least a couple of weeks. Since then, he has reunited with Mackenzie Standifer and his family.

