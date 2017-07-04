Man Claims His Sex Doll Is ‘So Much Better’ Than His Wife

For some, the idea of entering into a romantic relationship with a plastic doll might seem bizarre and objectionable. For others, however, such an affair is precisely what they need to alleviate their difficulties connecting passionately to human lovers.

Remember the 2007 film Lars and the Real Girl, starring Ryan Gosling? Lars suffers from anxiety and insecurities, and thus prefers the company of his artificial mistress over the pressures of dealing with a real person.

It seems the fictional Lars certainly isn’t alone in his fears. In fact, Japan is experiencing a surge of men that are using dalliances with dolls to overcome their insecurities.

Masayuki Ozaki started a relationship with his silicone companion, Mayu, after his marriage had lost its fizz. Ozaki insists that Mayu has become the love of his life. She shares Masayuki’s bed and lives in Tokyo under the same roof as his wife and daughter.

The unusual situation initially led to some heated arguments between Ozaki and his wife, but the estranged couple later reached an agreement.

“My wife was furious when I first brought Mayu home. These days she puts up with it, reluctantly When my daughter realized it wasn’t a giant Barbie doll, she freaked out and said it was gross — but now she’s old enough to share Mayu’s clothes.”

Ozaki says he began to feel a “deep sense of loneliness” after his wife became disinterested in sex following the birth of their daughter. But he claims that “the moment I saw Mayu in the showroom, it was love at first sight.”

Ozaki, a physiotherapist by profession, regularly places Mayu in a wheelchair and takes her out on dates. He says he enjoys dressing her in wigs of different styles, jewelry, and sexy clothing.

The idea of romantic relationships with humans has become off-putting to Ozaki, who alleges that “Japanese women are cold-hearted.”

In Ozaki’s opinion, women in Japan are selfish and don’t fulfill a man’s desire to have a companion to talk to.

“Whatever problems I have, Mayu is always there waiting for me. I love her to bits and want to be with her forever. I can’t imagine going back to a human being. I want to be buried with her and take her to heaven.”

According to the New York Post, Ozaki is merely one of an increasing surge of Japanese men who are turning to synthetic sex dolls for the sort of romantic relationships that they long for.

Japanese scientists are concerned about the country’s significant drop in birth rates and believe that the sex doll craze will continue to impact the potentially devastating population decline negatively.

Manufacturers like Orient Industries create roughly 2,000 hyper-realistic sex dolls per year. The average cost of such a doll is $6,000, and each model comes with posable fingers, a removable head, and life-like genitals.

Orient Industry’s Managing Director, Hideo Tsuchiya, says that “technology has come a long way since those nasty inflatable dolls in the 1970s.”

Tsuchiya claims that the outer silicone texture of the dolls feels like real human skin, and “more men are buying them because they feel they can actually communicate with the dolls.”

Sixty-one-year-old Senji Nakajima has named his doll Saori. Like Masayuki Ozaki, Nakajima was also driven by loneliness when he decided to purchase a sex doll. After living with Saori for a few months, Nakajima says she developed her own unique personality.

“She never betrays me. I’m tired of modern rational humans. They are heartless. For me, she is more than a doll. She needs much help, but still is my perfect partner who shares precious moments with me and enriches my life.”

Reconciliation with his wife is unlikely, says Nakajima. Such a development would mean he “wouldn’t be able to take a bath with Saori, or snuggle up with her and watch TV.”

Yoshitaka Hyodo, a 43-year-old blogger who resides in Saitama, owns at least 10 sex dolls. He dresses them in military uniforms to fulfill a personal sexual fantasy.

Hyodo believes that more men will choose relationships with sex dolls in the future because “it’s less stress and they complain a lot less than women.” For him, it’s not so much about sex as it is “about connecting on an emotional level.”

Orient Industries creates these top-of-the-range Japanese sex dolls, offering premium silicone human likenesses to an exclusive luxury market. However, the company has recently branched out and is now shipping dolls to destinations worldwide.

The company claims that future doll buyers can expect “next-generation sexbots” that will be able to talk, laugh, remember your birthday, and even simulate an orgasm.

[Featured Image by Taro Karibe/Getty Images]