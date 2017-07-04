Rep. Maxine Waters Again Attacks Ben Carson, Says ‘I’m Going To Take Your A** Apart’

There is no stopping Rep. Maxine Waters when it comes to President Donald Trump and Ben Carson. The Congresswoman, who always talks about Trump’s impeachment, is not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to Carson and his policies under housing development.

During her speech at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) ripped into Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, saying that the former doctor does not care about middle-class people and their needs for better housing development, as reported by Huffington Post.

Waters went on to say that the former surgeon has absolutely no idea about America’s mission when it comes to housing development. Waters reportedly suggested that Carson believes that there is apparently no difference between an immigrant and a slave.

“Ben Carson was appointed to be the HUD secretary,” she said. “He knows nothing about the mission of HUD. He doesn’t care about people in public housing. He believes that if you are poor, it is your own fault. And he doesn’t know the difference between an immigrant and a slave.”

While talking about Carson’s lack of knowledge, The Hill reported that Waters maybe talking about his remarks at a March event for a Housing and Urban Development employee in which the doctor referred to slaves brought to the United States of America as “immigrants.”

During the event, Carson said, “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less.”

Not only this, during a radio interview in May, he said that being poor is a state of mind. He gave an example suggesting that if someone takes away everything from a person with a right mindset, then also he will be able to achieve everything.

“And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom,” he added.

While referring to Carson’s claims and statements, Waters said during her New Orleans speech that the HUD secretary should realize that she would go tough on him when he testifies before the House Committee on Financial Sevices, on which she is the ranking member.

“If he thinks when he comes before my committee where I am the ranking member of the financial services [SIC] that I am going to give him a pass, I am going to take his a** apart.”

Maxine Waters says Ben Carson "knows nothing about the mission of HUD" https://t.co/d6NAlglbH0 pic.twitter.com/pCInivHbZ0 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 3, 2017

This is not the first time in recent times that Waters took a dig at Ben Carson. As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, Waters attacked Carson during a town hall meeting in Gardena, California. During her town hall meeting, she also spoke about the GOP healthcare bill and revealed why she believes that every American should have a proper house and affordable health care.

Waters also gave time to other Donald Trump’s cabinet members like Education Secretary Betsy Devos to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. But her most fervent words were for Donald Trump himself.

She reportedly said that she does not respect the 45th president of the United States of America and will be doing everything she can to remove him from the White House.

“I am going to do everything I can do to get him [Donald Trump] impeached.”

[Featured Image by Amy Harris/AP Images]