‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin Unconscious After Car Explodes, Nick Suspects Scott Is A Scammer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 4 tease that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) jumps out of his car just as the car bursts into flames. Nick (Joshua Morrow) worries that Scott (Daniel Hall) may be taking advantage of Sharon (Sharon Case) and his father, Victor (Eric Braeden). Other Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) try to hide how they first met each other.

According to She Knows Soaps, Dr. Harris shared that his daughter, Maggie, died several years ago. He seems to believe that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) can be his replacement daughter. He offers her a cap and gown to wear and requests that she hold his daughter’s diploma while wearing it. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chloe realizes that, somehow, she needs to get the upper hand and get away from Dr. Harris.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Kevin stops to check his car after hearing a crackling sound. He will check his car, but doesn’t see anything strange. Kevin starts the car and notices smoke. He jumps out of his vehicle, just as the car catches on fire. The force of the explosion moves an unconscious Kevin far away from his vehicle.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chelsea and Jordan claim they met at a New York City fashion show, but Hilary (Mishael Morgan) doesn’t buy it. Jordan backs up Chelsea’s story, but they could be in trouble if Hilary starts digging into their past.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick’s worries that Scott may put him in an awkward spot with his ex-wife, Sharon. Nick believes that Scott could be scamming his dad and worries that Sharon may get caught up in the middle of the scheme. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby (Melissa Ordway) assures Nick that she knows how to handle Scott, and she will find out if he is the real deal.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Kevin will survive the blast? Will Chloe get out of Dr. Harris’ house alive? Will Hilary figure out Chelsea and Jordan’s connection? Is Scott trying to scam Victor and Sharon?

My girl CHELSSSSSS!!! Best friends with a crazy PAST and successful FUTURES!! Jordan can always count on her!! #YR #Jordan #Chelsea #DFF pic.twitter.com/yqZK0rApDA — Darnell Kirkwood (@DarnellKirkwood) June 30, 2017

