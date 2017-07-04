President Trump Condemns Kim Jong-un’s Missile Attacks: Ballistics Can Hit U.S. State Of Alaska

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un reportedly launched a ballistic missile towards Japan. The recent actions by the hermit state have prompted President Trump to declare that countries like China and Japan will not be able to tolerate this nonsense.

North Korea’s ballistic missile, as reported by BBC, was launched early in the morning and has flown a distance of 578 miles after which it is said to have most likely dropped into the Sea of Japan just 40 minutes later. The intermediate-range ballistic missile “exceeded” an altitude of Kim’s previous missiles. The launch added to a string of recent test-firings as the Korean Peninsula works to build a nuclear warhead capable of reaching the mainland United States.

North Korea’s Official Response:

Earlier today, North Korea said it successfully test-launched an ICBM, which flew a trajectory that an expert said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.

“The test launch was conducted at the sharpest angle possible and did not have any negative effect on neighboring countries,” North Korea’s state media said in a statement.

Responses From World Leaders:

Along with President Trump, other world leaders are also condemning the cruel intentions of Kim Jong-un. President Moon-Jae and Prime Minster Shinzo Abe have reportedly revealed that their administration is working very hard to find some diplomatic way to resolve the issues. However, given the lights of Kim’s actions, it seems unlikely that the first-world countries will get a diplomatic approach from the dictator’s administration.

Earlier today, President Trump took to Twitter and presumably referred to Kim Jong-un. He even questioned whether the North Korea’s leader has any other things to do in his life as he frequently tests his missiles.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

Donald Trump went on to suggest that countries like China and Japan could “perhaps” take actions against such barbarous acts, and they all should end this nonsense once and for all.

….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

Similar to Donald Trump, Moon Jae from South Korea said the military was analyzing Kim Jong-un’s recent missile and after thorough research, they have concluded that it may have been an intercontinental ballistic missile class rocket.

Even Japanese Prime Minister said that North Korea and its leader have reportedly ignored all the warnings from the international community. Prime Minister Abe said he will even ask Moon Jae and Vladimir Putin to step up into these situations and resolve the issues as soon as possible.

“Leaders of the world will gather at the G20 meeting. I would like to strongly call for solidarity of the international community on the North Korean issue,” Prime Minister Abe told reporters.

Prior to this, American specialist Jeffrey Lewis told the Sun that under Kim Jong-un’s dictatorship, the aloof country will soon be capable of using its nuclear missiles that will definitely reach to the coasts of San Fransisco. According to Lewis, Korean scientists are working day and night to make some radical changes in their designs that will sustain the amount of heat it will release once it will be fired by Pyongyang.

North Korea announces a successful test of a long-range "intercontinental" missile https://t.co/JaSJdu9Nx2 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 4, 2017

“The major question now is not whether the warhead is small enough to mount on an ICBM but whether it is rugged enough to survive the shock, vibration and extreme temperatures that a nuclear warhead would experience on an intercontinental trajectory, in which it would be shot into space and then re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere,” he said.

[Featured Image by Matt Hartman/AP Images]