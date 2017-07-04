Tamra Judge Talks Relationship With Briana Culberson, Thinks She Should Be A Housewife

It is almost time for a new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and Tamra Judge is speaking out. All About the Real Housewives shared what Tamra had to say about her relationship with Briana Culberson and even how she thinks that she should be a housewife herself.

Tamra has been out doing interviews before the new season and she spoke to the Huffington Post recently. When it came to talking about Briana, Tamra started out saying, “I don’t know why she’s not a Housewife. I actually just got together with Briana’s designer and had a full conversation about her.” She then went on to explain that even though she is friends with Briana, she had to quit talking to her as much because Tamra and Vicki just don’t get along anymore. She explained that if Briana was to call her then she would respond to her, but she doesn’t reach out to her on her own.

It doesn’t sound like Briana Culberson has ever been asked to be a part of the show, but the fans would love that as well. She has been on the show forever and the cameras even followed her for a while during the time that she was living in Oklahoma due to her husband being in the military.

My ❤️ A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on May 30, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Tamra Judge even went on to explain that at one point Vicki Gunvalson told her she didn’t want her talking to her daughter. Briana is back living in the OC once again, so this might make it a bit harder for them. Of course, Tamra and Vicki will be back this season once again and that means that Briana will be around from time to time.

Happy Father's Day to my sweet daddy. So happy I got to see him tonight. A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:27pm PDT

Time after time Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson have argued and then been able to work things out. It wouldn’t be shocking at all if they found a way this season to end up getting along with each other again. That would make things a lot easier, but it would also make less drama on the show, which is never great for the ratings.

Do you think that Briana Culberson should be a housewife? Do you think that Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson will ever work through their issues? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County when it returns to Bravo.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]