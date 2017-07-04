‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Who Is Amanda Stanton With This Season?

Amanda Stanton is back on Bachelor in Paradise once again and trying to find love. Last season, she left the show engaged to Josh Murray, but things didn’t work out for them. This season, Amanda came back again, but Josh stayed behind. Accept This Rose revealed that it looks like Amanda may have found love once again this season, but this time it is with Robby Hayes.

When it came to coming back to Bachelor in Paradise, Amanda said that she was coming back to have fun. Pictures were revealed that show Robby and Amanda on a date in paradise. They are both very attractive and would probably be a dream couple to fans of the show. One thing about this date is that it is near the end of filming since Bachelor in Paradise is almost done filming this season. That means that Amanda and Robby are still enjoying time together toward the end.

When Bachelor in Paradise comes to an end, couples have to decide if they want to stay together or split. After Amanda got engaged last season, it would be really surprising if she ends up engaged again. She might decide to stay in a relationship and see if it works, though.

Before this season started, Robby was casually dating MTV reality star Kathryn Palmer but put things on hold to go on the show. If Amanda has dated anyone since her split from Josh Murray, she hasn’t shared who it is and has seemed very focused on her daughters and career instead.

The fans are going to have to wait and see how Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton are doing and if they end up a couple when the show is over. You know that Reality Steve will have the spoilers and end up sharing them with the viewers. More than likely, Amanda won’t be engaged again at the end. The Inquisitr already shared that Bachelor in Paradise changed the rules a bit for Amanda this season.

(BIP SPOILER): Amanda and Robby on a date at La Cruz de Huanacaxtle pic.twitter.com/Ft5vrmh7sS — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 3, 2017

Are you excited to hear that Amanda Stanton is getting along so well with Robby Hayes? Do you think that she would end up engaged again? Don't miss new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise when they start on ABC later this summer.

