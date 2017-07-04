‘Counting On’ Recap: Jill Duggar Reveals Baby Gender In The Most Adorable Way

Last Monday night’s Counting On episode focused on Jill Duggar, who was then in her second trimester of pregnancy with baby number two. The Duggar family came together as Jill and husband Derick Dillard threw the most creative baby gender reveal!

By now, Counting On fans already know that Jill and Derick’s second child will be a boy, but at the time of the episode’s filming, the couple still had no idea. Before going to the doctor for a gender ultrasound, Jill and Derrick discussed their guesses. Because they already have a son, Jill was hopeful it will be a girl this time. But for Derick, he predicted that it will be a boy. He said that if baby number two turned out to be a male, he didn’t want his son to think that his dad thought he was a girl.

19 Kids and Counting matriarch Michelle Duggar accompanied Jill and Derick for the ultrasound checkup, and she was beyond excited to know that she was having another grandson. Later on, Jill and Derrick gathered the whole family to reveal the exciting news.

The excited second-time parents gathered the rest of the family for a gender reveal scavenger hunt game. Jill wore a pink shirt while Derick wore blue to throw off their family’s guesses.

We had a wonderful time visiting you @justdand at Camp Orr. Brought back some great scouting memories, and Israel really loved it! #camporr #bsa #vespers #buffaloriver #nofilter A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

The couple hid a baby bundle stuffed with a baby boy’s outfit, which the family members had to search for using clues the couple gave them. Jill’s younger siblings participated in the scavenger hunt, and it was nice to see the family getting involved with the coming of another Duggar member. The kids were divided into two teams, and team two was the first to find the baby boy bundle.

Jill and Derick’s first son Israel also joined the fun. Israel just turned two this week and pretty soon, he’s going to be a big brother!

“Israel didn’t really understand what was happening but he’s really excited ‘coz other people are excited,” Derick said.

We’re really excited about having another son. And I know that Israel and this little one will be best friends.

Jill and Derick’s new baby will be named Samuel Scott Dillard. The proud parents revealed their chosen name through their blog last month.

We are so excited to announce the name of Baby Dillard #2! Samuel Scott Dillard. We can’t wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!

#comparingbellies after Israel had dinner ???? #foodbelly #babybump A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:45am PST

Meanwhile, Jill’s younger sister Jessa has just given birth to her second child, also a boy they named Henry. Jessa’s home birth was featured last week in Counting On. The 24-year-old reality star is now tasked with taking care of two little boys–something she says is not easy!

Jessa shares that her best mommy tool is the baby carrier, where she puts baby Henry while she carries one-year-old Spurgeon.

I love my baby carrier. I think that was one of the best gifts that I received. I can put Henry in the baby carrier and then be able to still carry Spurgeon around some and care for him easier.

So far, Jill and Jessa are the only Duggar women who have children. Fans can’t wait to see more Duggar babies, especially now that Jinger and Joy-Anna are also married.

Counting On airs every Monday, 9 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]