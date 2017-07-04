Ivanka And Jared Spark Trump Supporter Outrage By Appearing At The Same Party As George Soros

It would be hard to find a more reviled character in the cast of the GOP’s villains than George Soros, the billionaire investor whose name is often associated with Democratic super PACs and overseas democracy movements. That did not, apparently, stop Donald Trump’s son-in-law and daughter from enjoying a party with him, according to Politico, as reported by The Hill. Also in attendance? White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

Needless to say, Trump supporters were not pleased.

Breitbart’s comment section was ablaze with recrimination. “He [Soros] is part of the system with Jared, Ivanka, and Conway it appears! No good!” cried one commenter.

“The question is…Why did Ivanka and Jared, along with conway [sic] go to this socialist party?” another asked.

“There is absolutely no GOOD reason on Earth for any American patriot to spend any time with George Soros or his ilk!” said another Breitbart poster.

Redditors weren’t sympathetic either. On the /r/politics subreddit, Ivanka and Jared were slammed by one poster as “east coast liberals.” In /r/conspiracy, normally a more favorable environment for the Trumps, posters highlighted the insider and elite nature of the Trump family. “Soros, the Koches, the Clintons and Trumps have more in common with each other than their more ideologically possessed people you find supporting the politicians,” one poster wrote.

George Soros is often accused of using his wealth to push Democratic candidates and the Left’s agenda. Some of those accusations veer into conspiracy: the ruling party of Romania, currently under siege for trying to roll back anti-corruption laws, has accused anti-government protestors of being paid by Soros. He is often a punching bag for outlets like InfoWars, who claim Soros operates illegally to impose his beliefs on an unwitting public. None of those accusations have ever been proven, though Soros’ record as a major donor to the Democratic Party is well-known.

As of this writing, there didn’t appear to be any mention of the story on Fox News.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]