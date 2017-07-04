Former Champion Reportedly ‘Injured’ Tonight On ‘Raw,’ Helped To Back Before Match Ends – How Serious Is It?

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the go-home show for this weekend’s Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, and things did not go the way one former champion would have hoped. A huge tag team match was taking place during the second hour, but it ended as a handicap match after Bayley was thrown into the barricade by Nia Jax and needed to be helped to the back by trainers. It looked as if things were pretty bad for her, but how seriously is she injured?

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Sasha Banks teamed with Bayley to take on the team of Nia Jax and Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. This Sunday at Great Balls of Fire, Banks and Bliss will clash over that title, but tonight, they were joined by two other women who have had huge parts in this feud.

During the match, Banks sent Nia Jax to the floor outside and that is where the trouble started. Jax made her way over to Bayley who was on the apron and pitched her into one of the nearby barricades. Before heading back in the ring, Jax went and took out Bayley once more and returned to the match.

Whatever the case may be, Bayley was done for the night and finished in the match.

The match continued on even though Bayley was hurt on the outside of the ring, and it actually ended in an unexpected fashion. The conclusion saw Sasha Banks knock Nia Jax off the apron and pick up the win over Alexa Bliss with the Banks Statement.

During the match, a couple of other referees came out to the ringside area and helped Bayley backstage. She was walking up the ramp quite gingerly and kept her head down as the two referees held her up and got her out of the arena.

It is not believed that the injury is serious or even legitimate, but it’s probably just a part of the storyline as Heavy reported. WWE may be doing this to set up a match between her and Nia Jax or simply to find a way to have her off of television while they try to figure out a program or feud to put her in.

Bayley has really fallen out of the spotlight since losing the Raw Women’s Championship to Alexa Bliss, and it is quite a shame. She was on top of the world heading into WrestleMania 33 and even retained her title there in a huge Fatal 4-Way. Now, she was rumored to have a decreased role on Monday nights soon and it looks as if this storyline “injury” may be a way to write her off for a while. It will be interesting to see where WWE goes from here with the former title-holder.

