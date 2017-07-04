Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Urging Kanye West To Mend Fences With Jay Z And Beyonce

Kim Kardashian is reportedly pleading with her husband Kanye West to apologize to Jay Z and Beyonce and end the ongoing feud that escalated recently after Jay Z released his album 4:44 in which he dissed Kanye.

Jay Z, 47, reportedly dissed Kanye, 40, in the track “Kill Jay Z” of his album 4:44 in retaliation for Kanye’s epic onstage rant during his “Saint Pablo” tour last November. Kanye slammed Beyonce and Jay Z and accused them of not calling after Kardashian’s robbery ordeal in Paris.

The feud between the two deepened further after West broke up with Jay Z’s streaming service, Tidal, over a money dispute.

According to Hollywood Life, a source close to the couple revealed that Kim Kardashian, 36, is tired of the worsening feud between the two hip-hop icons and has been urging her husband Kanye to apologize to Jay Z so that their relationship can return to normal. Kardashian has also reportedly offered to facilitate the reconciliation by playing mediator between the two.

However, the alleged source claimed that Kardashian may have ulterior motives for wanting to remain on good terms with Jay Z and Beyonce. Kardashian values her friendship with Jay Z and Beyonce because of the social status it confers, according to the source.

“She doesn’t want the beef, she wants status, and some of that comes with being friends with the right people,” the source, reportedly a friend of the couple, said. “Clearly Beyonce and Jay are the right people.”

The source, however, pointed out that West sees things differently than Kardashian. Kanye did not take well to Jay Z’s diss and while his wife wishes the feud would just go away, Kanye does not appear to have any plans to apologize after breaking up with Jay Z’s Tidal streaming service which he claims owes him $3 million.

The source added that Kanye is unlikely to give in to pressure from Kardashian because he is a “stickler and mostly goes by the beat of his own drum.”

“Kim is in a weird predicament while trying to be friends with Jay and Beyonce and supporting her husband at the same time,” the source continued. “It’s a frustrating situation for her but she’s determined to make it happen.”

Although Kardashian is reportedly upset about Jay Z’s diss track and fears that it is a “low blow” that could affect Kanye’s mental health, she does not want the ongoing feud to permanently disrupt their relationship with Beyonce and Jay Z.

“Although she’s not happy about Jay’s track, she thinks the best thing for Kanye to do is rise above it and just focus on his health and the family,” another source said. “She doesn’t want him getting sidetracked in some dumb feud with Jay.”

However, regarding Kardashian’s suggestion that Kanye should apologize to Jay Z, many Kanye fans have argued that Jay Z should also apologize for dissing Kanye in the “Kill Jay Z” track of his 4:44 album.

“I know people backstab you, I feel bad too/But this f*** everybody attitude ain’t natural/But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe /But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/You gave him 20 million without thinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*** was he thinkin’?/’F*** wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

However, Gossip Cop has expressed skepticism about Hollywood Life’s recent series of stories quoting inside sources providing both sides of the story in the ongoing feud.

According to Gossip Cop, it is possible that Hollywood Life does not have the access it claims but is simply making up stories to exploit the public interest in Jay Z’s new album and his feud with Kanye.

