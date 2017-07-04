‘Doctor Who’ Season 10 Finale Explained, Christmas Special Synopses And Photos Released

Doctor Who‘s modern revival just finished its 10th season, ending with a major cliffhanger that could spell explosive changes for the show’s future. The finale marked the end of Peter Capaldi’s tenure as the Doctor, with his replacement set to come in the 2017 Christmas special.

Titled “The Doctor Falls,” the Season 10 finale featured another breakup between Doctor and companion after the fallout of the episodes events with Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor and Pearl Mackie’s Bill Notts sacrificing themselves to stop the onslaught of the Cybermen. Bill, who was turned into a Cyberman without losing her individual mind, combined her newly acquired cyborg abilities with Twelve’s powers to annihilate the mechanical menace.

Though Bill’s fate seemed dark initially, she was eventually saved by the return of Heather who explained she found the companion thanks to the tear she left behind in the Doctor Who season’s first episode. The pair eventually started on their own journey through the universe together as a romantic couple, but not before leaving the Doctor in the TARDIS.

According to Screenrant, Bill’s side of the finale served to showcase the more open progression of the show with her sexual orientation out for all to see in a companion’s last defining moment. It’s romantic focus also furthered that idea, with the companion being defined as her own person instead of just another character to another Doctor.

On the other side of the finale coin, Twelve’s ending is far less sweet compared to his friend. With the immortal Time Lord’s grave injuries, his body was now getting ready to regenerate into a new persona despite Twelve’s wishes to the contrary.

Stepping out into the unknown snowy landscape the TARDIS ended up on, the Doctor struggled to fight off the regenerating energies only to be interrupted by the arrival of a mysterious figure. The figure was eventually revealed to be none other than the First Doctor, played by David Bradley in his first canon appearance for the role.

The season finale marked Bradley’s first appearance as William Hartnell’s First Doctor in canon Doctor Who media; he previously played both the role and the actor in the docudrama An Adventure in Space and Time. Now, Bradley is set for a major feature in this year’s Christmas special according to synopses and photographs according to the Independent.

The synopses itself is little more than a recap of the Season 10 finale, although it did confirm that Bradley’s character was indeed the First Doctor and that the story will continue in the special. Some teaser photos have also been released; one showing Capaldi and Bradley standing in the snow, which could mean the show’s story will pick up straight where it left off, and another showing the actors posing in character.

There is no news yet regarding who will play the Thirteenth Doctor, although some Internet scuttlebutt suggest a female Doctor could be a possibility. At any rate, fans can only wait until the transition happens at this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special, which will be directed by the Rachel Talalay once again after the last two episodes.

