‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Jillian Counts Votes, Josh Names His Target, And Paul Worries Mark Flipped His Vote

Big Brother 19 spoilers tease Paul Abrahamian worries that Cody Nickson may have some special power. Abrahamian said that he finds it strange that Mark Jansen is not so chummy with Cody when just a few days ago they weren’t nearly as close. Other Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Jillian Parker (who is on the block with Christmas Abbott) counts her votes. She expresses her concern that she could be going home this week.

Pauls Worries Mark Flipped His Vote

According to Online Big Brother, Paul worries that Cody may have won some special power which could affect eviction night. He told Jason that he finds it strange that all of a sudden, Mark is his best friend.

Paul whispers to Jason that it could be a “reset week,” especially since Megan Lowder self-evicted last week. They both agree that they trust Mark. However, even if he flipped his vote and decided to vote Christmas out, Paul believes he has secured, at least, six votes to keep her safe.

Later, Mark sits down for a chit chat with Paul and Elena Davies. He claimed that Cody never mentioned a Big Brother special power. Mark confirmed he will be voting to keep Christmas safe.

A whole round of #friendship. The three are talking about what they'd be doing if they werent in the house for July 4th #bb19 pic.twitter.com/161kHjlfV2 — #BB19 Feed Updates (@BB19LiveFeed) July 4, 2017

Jillian Counts Her Votes

Big Brother 19 spoilers tease that Jillian believes that she is safe this week. Cody promised that if it comes down to a tie, he will keep her and evict Christmas.

As far as Jillian can figure, she has five votes: Alex Ow, Jason, Josh Martinez, Kevin Schlehuber, and Ramses Soto. Jason told Paul that he isn’t sure who to vote out. Of course, Jason may be just telling Paul that he isn’t sure who he is voting for and secretly working with Cody. We’ll just have to wait to see how this week plays out on Big Brother 19.

The group is talking about doing a group meditation at some point #bb19 pic.twitter.com/3kpnhacjib — #BB19 Feed Updates (@BB19LiveFeed) July 4, 2017

In another room, Jillian and Alex talk about the votes. Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Alex promises to vote for Jillian if she can get the six votes she needs to stay. Otherwise, she has to vote with the house to keep herself safe.

Josh Names His Next Target

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Josh believes he will win the next head of household competition and his primary target will be Cody. He added that he would not nominate him until after the power of veto competition to make sure he would leave the house.

Elena and Christmas talk about her bouncing back quickly from her cast. They compare notes on Jessica #bb19 pic.twitter.com/Uy2ZOoA4Rm — #BB19 Feed Updates (@BB19LiveFeed) July 4, 2017

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Christmas and Paul believe that Cody is playing both sides of the house and making deals with multiple houseguests. They also think that Mark may be feeding Cody information after he talks to them.

Right now, it looks like Jillian will be voted out on Thursday, but in the game of Big Brother, that could change quickly.

Cody suggests Paul is too confident in his ability to draw the votes this week. Cody credits his long plan to plant seeds against P. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/JCjIEAhqBn — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) July 4, 2017

Big Brother airs Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights on CBS.

