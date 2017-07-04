Disney To Live-Stream Magic Kingdom Fireworks On The Fourth – Here Is How To Watch ‘Celebrate America!’

The 4th of July is so very important for a number of reasons, but most people like to associate it with large fireworks displays and Walt Disney World has you covered. If you happen to be in Florida to attend the theme parks, you can head out to watch one of three incredible fireworks displays. If you’re not there, though, you’ll still be able to sit in the comfort of your home and watch a live-stream of “Celebrate America! A Fourth Of July Concert in the Sky” from Magic Kingdom.

Three of the four Walt Disney World theme parks will have great nighttime spectaculars to ring in the Fourth of July. The only exception will be Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which won’t have fireworks due to the animals, but there are still great things to do there that night.

For anyone that can’t be in Walt Disney World for the Fourth of July, there will be an opportunity to see the fireworks from the Magic Kingdom. The Disney Parks Blog did announce that there will be a live-stream taking place on Tuesday night, and it will allow anyone to watch the incredible display as it happens.

Nightly at Magic Kingdom, guests can view the “Happily Ever After” fireworks which just started in the middle of May. For the Fourth of July, that nighttime show will be replaced with “Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky,” and you can watch it from home.

Here is exactly what you need to know to catch the live-stream:

Date – July 4, 2017

Time – 8:55 p.m. ET and the fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

How to watch – Go to the Disney Parks Blog at this link for the time it is set to start. A brand new blog post will appear and contain the live-stream of the fireworks.

It’s really quite simple and it’s a fantastic way to enjoy the Fourth of July without having to worry about injuring yourself with fireworks of your own. This also allows you to watch a great display without sitting out in the heat.

If you’re in Walt Disney World and want to take in one of the other great nighttime shows, make sure to check out the full Fourth of July entertainment schedule and park hours.

When it comes to holiday entertainment, there really is nothing like the effort of Walt Disney World as they just go big. If you can’t be in Central Florida to enjoy all of the fireworks, be sure to tune into the live-stream on the Fourth of July so you can “Celebrate America!” direct from Magic Kingdom.

[Featured Image by The Walt Disney Company]