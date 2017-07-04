‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers: Scarlett Johansson Alludes To Death Of Major Character

Warning: The following article might contain SPOILERS for Avengers: Infinity War. So if you want to go into the film without it potentially being ruined for you, then you shouldn’t read ahead.

Marvel Studios are very stringent about keeping spoilers for their films away from moviegoers. So much so that the latest Spider-Man Tom Holland recently confirmed that he wasn’t even allowed to read the full script for Avengers: Infinity War because Marvel believes he is terrible at keeping their secrets. It might be time for Scarlett Johansson to be treated in the same manner, too, because the actress’s recent comments suggest that something terrible is going to happen to Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Bannner/The Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I just finished Avengers: Infinity War. The first one. My character has this ongoing relationship with Mark Ruffalo’s character. I had such devastation that day. I don’t know why. I was so devastated. It was something about this character [The Hulk/Bruce Banner] that Mark plays, and this is something that should feel so solid and suddenly doesn’t or there’s – and it reminded me of so much of the things going on in my own life at the time.”

Well that sounds very interesting indeed. Does this mean that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is going to perish in Avengers: Infinity War? Or was there simply a moment in Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely’s script, or in Mark Ruffalo’s performance, that made Scarlett Johansson really emotional?

Scarlett Johansson made the above comments during her recent appearance on Inside The Actor’s Studio, via the Express, where she also revealed that at one point in Avengers: Infinity War there’s a rather congested scene that features either 31 or 32 characters from the Marvel universe.

However, it is her comments regarding Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner that will be the most interesting to Marvel fans. While they certainly suggest that things aren’t going to turn out well for Bruce Banner/The Hulk we have to remember that Scarlett Johansson is a seasoned pro when it comes to keeping Marvel secrets. Avengers: Infinity War will, after all, mark her sixth outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow.

So if Bruce Banner/The Hulk does perish in Avengers: Infinity War, then Scarlett Johansson will know to keep it a secret. However, as recently as last month, Kevin Feige did confirm that Avengers: Infinity War will actually be the final chapter for some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest heroes, so maybe Scarlett Johansson just accidentally jumped the gun and revealed a rather huge plot point.

We’ll have to wait until May 4, 2018, to see if Kevin Feige and Scarlett Johansson were indeed alluding to the death of The Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War, as that’s when it will hit cinemas, while it’s still untitled follow-up will be released on May 3, 2019.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]