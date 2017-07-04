‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Reshoot News: Has Carrie Fisher’s Death Severely Altered The Film?

The death of Carrie Fisher in December 2016 understandably left moviegoers devastated. But as the raw emotion of Carrie Fisher’s passing started to subside, and people started to remember just how much joy and fun she brought to the world, the problematic future of General Leia in the Star Wars universe started to become clear.

While it was soon confirmed that Carrie Fisher had indeed shot all of her scenes for The Last Jedi before she passed, it was also revealed that the intention had been for The Last Jedi to set up her bigger part in Star Wars 9. With these issues in mind, there were some rumors that the impending reshoots for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will focus on bringing a more resolute and well-rounded conclusion for the character of General Leia.

It has now been revealed that the reshoots for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are set to take place at some point in July. But rather than seeing a huge alteration to the story in the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death, they’re actually going to be relatively minimal. In fact, according to an insider, they’re just going to last for two weeks, and will simply be of additional shots for the cockpits.

The above information was provided by Star Wars expert Mike Zeroh, who took to his regular YouTube video series on the franchise to divulge the details, via the Express.

At the moment, Mike Zeroh doesn’t believe that these reshoots will involve Carrie Fisher’s General Leia, especially because she has such a huge role in The Last Jedi. This means that killing her off in The Last Jedi would be virtually impossible to do. According to Mike Zeroh it would basically be like “[rewriting] the whole entire film almost. It just wouldn’t work out.” Mike Zeroh then suggested that The Last Jedi might follow the send-off that Furious 7 gave to Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner after the actor died halfway through filming for the blockbuster.

This would mean that rather than killing off General Leia, Lucasfilm would instead make a few references to her in Episode IX, allude to her being out of the big-screen Star Wars story, before then expanding on the character’s outcome in comic books, video games, and novels.

What is known is that in the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death, the entire outline for Star Wars 9 had to be re-written, something that Mike Zeroh alleged in his video.

“When it comes to Leia’s fate, going from The Last Jedi into Episode IX, is going to be very intriguing because we do know that Disney and Lucasfilm had to start all over when it came to Episode IX after her death.”

We’ll get our first glimpse at how Star Wars will handle the passing of Carrie Fisher when The Last Jedi is released on December 16, and then when Star Wars 9 follows on May 24, 2019, too.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]