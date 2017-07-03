Emily Ratajkowski: ‘People Won’t Work With Me Because My Boobs Are Too Big’

While Emily Ratajkowski’s acting career has so far failed to blossom in the way that the actress had intended, she continues to be one of the most in-demand models in the world. Just a quick look at her legion of Instagram followers will prove that. But it hasn’t all been so rosy for the 26-year-old during her ascent. In fact, Emily Ratajkowski has now revealed that from time to time, people have actually refused to work with her because “she’s too sexy” and her boobs are too big.

“There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy.’ It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big. What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?”

Emily Ratajkowski made this admission during her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, which she also graces the cover of for its August edition. Ratajkowski made the remarks in response to some of the backlash that she has received in recent years, the most famous example of which came when she posed topless for a selfie alongside Kim Kardashian.

Emily Ratajkowski made the remarks in an attempt to explain that being sexual and being a feminist can go hand in hand. But while Emily Ratajkowski has obviously had to contend with these setbacks in the best way that she can, she has also had the help of her long-term boyfriend Jeff Magid.

During the same interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Emily Ratajkowski lavished praise on her beau, who she has been dating since December 2014. After revealing that the musician was raised by his mother, Ratajkowski then insisted that this meant he “genuinely loves and admires women.”

Despite the fact that Emily Ratajkowski has been refused work in the past for the obvious reasons, she has still managed to reach great heights. Emily Ratajkowski first rose to prominence back in 2013 with her appearance in Robin Thicke’s video for “Blurred Lines.”

Since then, she has appeared on the runways at the New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, posed for the 2014 and 2015 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, and appeared on the big screen in Gone Girl, Entourage, and We Are Your Friends. Emily Ratajkowski clearly intends for that to just be the beginning, though.

[Featured Image by Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain]