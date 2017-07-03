Bristol Palin Shares Updated Family Portraits After Welcoming Second Daughter

Bristol Palin didn’t waste any time in taking new family photos after giving birth to her third child in May. The 26-year-old shared several looks at the portraits with fans this past week as her kids pose with newborn sister Atlee Bay.

In addition to baby Atlee, Bristol has 8-year-old son Tripp from a previous relationship and 1-year-old daughter Sailor, whom she also shares with husband Dakota Meyer. All three kids can be seen posing for the camera as they update their family portraits.

Tripp holds the almost 2-month-old in one of the images as toddler sister Sailor looks down upon the infant. In another shot, the entire family poses together as they focus on Dakota holding a laughing Sailor.

Bristol captioned this image with “can you tell who runs the show” as she implied the tot is the boss in the family. Palin’s followers left plenty of comments in support of the new family photos as they told the mother of three she has beautiful children.

“What darling pictures – picture perfect family for sure!”

Another Instagram user commented on Bristol’s past drama as they stated they’re glad she has finally found peace in her life.

“I’m happy you have found happiness and peace. You and your family deserve it.”

can you tell who runs the show ???????? thank you @effjayphotography for capturing our little fam!! A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Refinery29 reported on baby Atlee’s birth announcement as both Bristol and Dakota took to social media to let fans know she had arrived. The couple posted photos while still in the hospital informing the public the newest Palin baby was born.

The site also states Palin announced her third pregnancy in December 2016, just six months after she and Meyer were married. The couple was first engaged in March 2015, but called off the wedding a few months later.

They ended up tying the knot last summer after welcoming their first daughter in December 2015. As one can see, it has been quite the rollercoaster for Bristol and Dakota as their private lives made national headlines.

However, things seem to have calmed down for the pair as they work on building their family together.

& little tiny princess #AtleeBay A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Instead of political controversy, Bristol now makes headlines for her sweet family moments. She shared a look at Dakota’s 29th birthday celebration last week as fans and media outlets once again swooned over her love of family.

Meyer is seen posing with his birthday cake while putting an arm around Tripp in the image which generated positive public attention. As fans left comments supporting Palin and her family, outlets such as Entertainment Tonight reported on the post.

“Bristol Palin celebrated her husband, Dakota Meyer’s, 29th birthday on Monday, sharing a cute snap of the Marine Corps vet and her son, Tripp, posing with a birthday treat.”

happy birthday @dakotameyer0317 hope you have the best time fishing!! #29 #almostthirty A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Bristol seems to have come a long way from her days as an abstinence advocate as she separates herself from political drama to focus on raising her family.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]