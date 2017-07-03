Briana DeJesus has shared the first photo of her baby girl.

Just one day after welcoming her second daughter, Stella Star, the newest addition to the Teen Mom 2 cast took to her Snapchat account and shared a photo of her sister Brittany holding her baby as her older daughter, 5-year-old Nova, looked on.

Briana DeJesus was also seen in the photo via a window reflection.

As Radar Online revealed on July 3, Briana DeJesus appears to be welcoming her second child as a single mom after splitting from Stella Star’s father earlier this year. While it is unclear when, exactly, the couple broke up, DeJesus reveals in a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek that she caught Luis cheating on her throughout her pregnancy.

Although Briana DeJesus is no longer involved in a romance with Luis, fans will soon meet him on the show. As for Nova’s father, Devoin Austin, it is hard to say whether he will appear.

Briana DeJesus first appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant years ago as she and Austin prepared for the birth of her first child. Then, after a brief stint on the short-lived Teen Mom 3, DeJesus was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 as the fifth full-time cast member.

Briana DeJesus joins returning cast members Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry for the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, and as fans may know, Lowry is also expected to give birth at any moment.

As for the other girls, Evans welcomed her third child in January and Houska welcomed her second child that same month. Meanwhile, Messer appears to be happy with her three girls as she continues to raise them with the help of their dads, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert.

Briana DeJesus will be introduced to fans as a cast member of Teen Mom 2 for the very first time later tonight.

