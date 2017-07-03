Breaking Down Disney Rumors That May Be Confirmed At D23 Expo: Brazil Will Be Added To Epcot’s World Showcase

There are plenty of rumors swirling around regarding Walt Disney World and what could be confirmed at the D23 Expo in two weeks, but there’s an one that is back. For years, there have been whispers that more countries would be added to Epcot’s World Showcase, but nothing has ever come of them. With Disney confirming that Epcot will undergo major changes in the coming years, it appears one country pavilion is now known, and it could be Brazil.

For many years, there have been rumors that additional countries were going to be built in the World Showcase as there is a good deal of room. Guests have called for more countries, and it seems as if Disney has often tested the popularity of different countries at the International Food & Wine Festival each year.

According to WDWNT, there will be at least one new country in Epcot, and it is going to be Brazil. There is plenty of space for the country in a number of locations of World Showcase, but it looks as if it will take up a 1.5-acre empty piece of land between Germany and Italy.

Coming from the Mexico pavilion at the front of World Showcase, Brazil would end up being the fifth country in order.

For now, there is not a lot known about what could be in this new Brazil pavilion, but a dining location of some kind is almost guaranteed, along with a merchandise store. There is also the possibility of an attraction or ride, but that still remains to be seen.

As things currently stand, these are the countries in Epcot’s World Showcase starting on the left and going around.

Mexico

Norway

China

Germany

Italy

America

Japan

Morocco

France

United Kingdom

Canada

As always, this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt until Disney makes some kind of official announcement. It could be confirmed at the D23 Expo 2017 or later — or not at all.

Epcot has a lot to offer guests with Future World and World Showcase, but there are some big things that will be happening to the park in the coming years. Walt Disney World is undergoing a lot of changes, but the second park in Orlando will have a lot of attention on it and a Brazil pavilion could be one of them. It’s a rumor for now, but we will know more by the time the D23 Expo comes around in just a couple of weeks.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]