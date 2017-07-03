Ryan Edwards’ drug use will be discussed during tonight’s first half of the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion special.

In a preview clip of the July 3 episode, Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, and ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, are seen sitting down with the reunion host, Dr. Drew Pinsky, to discuss his struggles with drugs and his recent trip to rehab.

“I told him that I loved him but I couldn’t sit by and watch him kill himself,” Standifer explained to Dr. Pinsky in a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode.

Although Ryan Edwards may have been filmed for the special, either in Los Angeles or elsewhere, he was not seen in the clip. Instead, his wife Standifer and the mother of his eight-year-old son Bentley, Bookout, were on hand to offer an update on his condition.

As fans will recall from earlier this season, Bookout was the first person to publicly disclose details regarding Ryan Edwards struggles and did so while in Puerto Rico with her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood. During their chat, Portwood asked Bookout if Ryan Edwards would seek treatment at rehab and Bookout admitted that while Edwards would likely be open to the idea, those around him were allegedly in denial about the seriousness of the situation.

A post shared by Jen Edwards (@mimijen65) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:44pm PST

Ryan Edwards ultimately sought treatment in rehab in May after the end of production on Teen Mom OG Season 6B, and before he left his home, he and Mackenzie Standifer tied the knot.

A post shared by Jen Edwards (@mimijen65) on Oct 8, 2016 at 3:43pm PDT

Ryan Edwards’ ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, admitted to fearing for her life during Teen Mom OG Season 6B, so it will be interesting to see what she has to say about Edwards once she and Standifer are face-to-face. As fans may recall, the two women were on good terms, but things between them appeared to take a turn for the worse after Bookout shed light on Edwards’ struggles.

To see more of Ryan Edwards and his co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, Mackenzie Standifer, and Maci Bookout, don’t miss the first half of the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion special, which airs tonight, Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jennifer Edwards/Instagram]