Jana Kramer Spends 4th Of July Weekend With Estranged Husband Mike Caussin: What Is Going On?

Fans of Jana Kramer loved her while on Dancing With the Stars, but at the time she talked about how she was estranged from her husband, Mike Caussin. They have a little girl together, but their relationship just wasn’t working. Us Weekly shared that Jana was just spotted with Mike spending the 4th of July weekend together. Could they be getting back together?

Of course, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin had their daughter Jolie with them and were spending time with her. She went to her Snapchat and shared that Mike was their entertainment since they didn’t have the television for the weekend. She hashtagged it #SofiatheFirst, so it sounds like Mike was singing Disney to them. Of course, it is great if Mike and Jana can get along for their daughter Jolie. She also posted a picture of Jolie not smiling at all and said, “not impressed.” It sounds like Jana and Mike were having a good time together for the 4th of July weekend. She didn’t give any details about where they were or what is going on with them.

Jana and Mike got married back in 2015, but about a year later they called it quits. This was allegedly because Mike had a sex addiction. An insider shared that Mike had allegedly cheated on Jana Kramer several times, but she didn’t talk about it. Jana admitted that things were over, though. Mike went to sex rehab to get assistance with what was going on and hopefully this was enough to help him.

Girl time #mygirl btw what is this thing called? A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

If Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are back together, she isn’t saying anything yet. Just last month, she sent out a nice message for him for Father’s Day. She talked about how their little girl is what is perfect between them. This note made it sound like they were not back together. It would be great if they could work out their issues. Jana hasn’t started dating anyone else since their split that she has admitted to.

Are you shocked to hear that Jana Kramer was spending time with Mike Caussin? Do you think that these two are back together again? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts.

Juggling #momlife @littleblackdresswines A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on May 2, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

[Featured Image by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images]