Ramona Singer is enjoying Nantucket as her former husband makes headlines with his ongoing relationship with former mistress Kasey Dexter.

After Dexter shared a photo of herself and Mario Singer in the Hamptons, the Real Housewives of New York City took to her own Instagram page and shared a picture of herself on the beach and revealed she was spending the 4th of July weekend in Massachusetts.

“Loving being back on Nantucket,” Ramona Singer wrote in the caption of a July 1 photo on Instagram.

The following day, Ramona Singer returned to social media and shared another photo of herself and asked how she should spend her Sunday.

As Real Housewives of New York City fans may recall, a psychic claimed years ago that there was another woman in the life of Mario Singer, but at the time, Ramona Singer claimed the woman must have been referring to her daughter, Avery. Then, years later, Singer reportedly caught Mario with New York City socialite Kasey Dexter at their vacation home in the Hamptons.

Despite the shocking discovery, Ramona Singer tried to save her marriage before ultimately ending her marriage to Mario last summer. During an interview with People Magazine at the time, Ramona Singer admitted that while she tried to give more chances to Mario, he continued to spend time with Dexter.

A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Jul 1, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Ramona Singer and Mario Singer were married for 22 years and shared just one child.

Prior to her trip to Nantucket, Ramona Singer shared a photo of herself and her daughter enjoying a meal together and noted that it was great to have her home for good. As fans may have noticed, Avery has been away at college for the past four years but recently graduated.

A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

To see more of Ramona Singer and her co-stars, including Carole Radziwill, LuAnn De Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]