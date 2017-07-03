Does Karen Pence Rent Her Clothes? Twitter Users Praise The Thought Of Second Lady Pence Saving Dress Money

First Lady Melania Trump is known for wearing fabulous designer fashions from the latest 2017 collections. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania was spotted in a $895 gingham stretch cotton skirt by Altuzarra. However, Second Lady Karen Pence wears fashions that are also getting attention. As reported by White House Wardrobe, Mrs. Pence recently wore a Nanette Lepore Lace Paramour dress, which is originally priced at $398. However, via fashion rental websites like Rent The Runway, the same dress can be rented for anywhere from $55 to $75, based on the dates requested.

White House Wardrobe reported that it was the third time they noted Mrs. Pence wearing a dress that was also available on Rent the Runway. While the publication stated that it wasn’t confirmed if Mrs. Pence has made a choice to rent some of her fashions instead of buying them outright, they did praise Second Lady Karen for potentially making a great financial and fashion decision.

“Third dress we’ve seen that’s available from @ renttherunway. If she is in fact renting, I think that’s great! Love a bargain + green choice!”

On Amazon, the Nanette Lepore Women’s Paramour Shift Dress is only available for sale in a size 6, with only one left in stock as of this writing. The video of a model showing off the dress on Amazon shows the beauty of the dress as it moves.

Renting Dresses Is A Hot Trend

Whether or not Mrs. Pence rents or buys her clothing, renting fashions has become a lifesaver for folks who want to look fabulous in high-end fashions that they don’t necessarily need or want to buy as part of their permanent clothing collections. As reported by Racked, websites that offer rental fashions have become a go-to choice for wedding party participants, such as bridesmaids or guests who need a certain dress without the high price tag to go along with the dress.

As reported by China Post, buying expensive dresses for special occasions that won’t be worn very often isn’t always very cost effective, because attempting to resell those same pricey clothes on the secondary market could mean they dramatically drop in value.

