Joint Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys Reunion Tour Teased By Nick Carter

Fans of 1990s pop music might be in for a real treat, because it has been teased that the Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys are in early discussions about a possible joint tour. This information hasn’t just come courtesy of an unnamed source looking to lift hopes that will ultimately be dashed, too. Instead Nick Carter, a former member of the Backstreet Boys, is the one that has made the revelation.

The 37-year-old pop star teased that the Backstreet Boys have “had conversations” about touring with the Spice Girls. Nick Carter then went on to add, “There’s been talks about it, you know?” However before you immediately start dreaming about this reunion Nick Carter also made sure to point out that plenty still needs to happen in order for the tour to occur.

Mostly, the Spice Girls need to link their schedules together and work out whether a reunion is actually feasible. The problem is Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham are so busy with their families and business ventures that doing just that is already proving to be difficult.

But I think it’s all about them kind of getting the girls together, and they’re doing things with their families and everything.

Even before Nick Carter’s above comments to Us Weekly there has actually been plenty of time for two members of the Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys to discuss the potential reunion. That’s because Nick Carter and Emma Bunton have been hard at work on their own ABC competition Boy Band.

It’s not just Nick Carter and Emma Bunton that feature on the show, as Grammy Award winning producer Timbaland is also involved in Boy Band, which sees each of them mentoring singers who will then come together to form a boy band.

Nick Carter hasn’t just been talking to Emma Bunton about a possible Spice Girls tour, too, as he also confessed that he’s chatted to Scary Spice Mel B about trying to get the group back together.

Despite experiencing peaks and troughs ever since the release of their first album in 1995 the Backstreet Boys have never actually broken up. In fact, they have been partaking in a Las Vegas residency since the beginning of March.

Meanwhile, the Spice Girls previously reunited in 2007 for a worldwide tour, while there were rumors they would do so again in 2016 for their twentieth anniversary. However, Geri Horner’s pregnancy curtailed these efforts.

[Featured Image by Getty Images]