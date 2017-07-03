WWE Mae Young Classic 2017: Kavita Devi, First Indian Woman To Compete In WWE’s Women Tournament

Former Indian powerlifter and South Asian Games gold medal winner, Kavita Devi (real name Kavita Dalal) made history as she becomes the first Indian woman to compete in future WWE matches.

According to reports, Kavita has been selected to compete in the Mae Young Classic WWE match. The upcoming Mae Young Classic is the first-ever WWE tournament for women. The most awaited tournament after last years’ Cruiserweight Classic and January’s United Kingdom Championship is named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in the history of the wrestling federation, Mae Young.

Kavita was selected after taking part in WWE Dubai tryouts earlier this year in April where she caught the attention of the talent hunters.

Born and brought up in Haryana, India, Kavita has undergone training to be a professional wrestler under the guidance of former WWE Champion, The Great Khali, who also hailed from India. Kavita has stated that Khali dedicates a lot of his own time into ensuring that the Academy students are trained properly and that he also hires foreign trainers to help the students perfect their techniques.

According to SportsKeeda, after completing her graduation, she decided to join the nation’s Armed Border Forces, where she was recruited by the officials as a police constable.

Kavita Dalal is ready to be India's first female entry in the WWE https://t.co/uE0yOuBkT1 via @mid_day — Tamil Male (@notomarriage) June 23, 2017

Kavita, who is ecstatically pleased with her selection, says that she is honored to be the first Indian woman to compete at the WWE’s first ever woman’s tournament. She also said she hopes to use the WWE federation’s platform to inspire other Indian women who hope to make a change in their own respective fields. She has also pledged to make her country proud by her performance.

“I am honored to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE’s first ever women’s tournament. I hope to use this platform to inspire other Indian women with my performance and make India proud” said Kavita.

Canyon Ceman, Vice President of WWE Talent Development, said that Devi gave an astounding performance at WWE’s 2017 Dubai tryout. Her techniques demonstrated that she has a solid grasp of the fundamentals of the wrestling entertainment.

“Kavita gave a strong performance at WWE’s 2017 Dubai tryout. She is an athletic and extremely strong woman who demonstrated a solid grasp of the fundamentals of sports entertainment, and a passion to improve that will serve her well in WWE’s upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament,” he added.

Kavita Devi’s first official fight at WWE’s Mae Young Classic match is set to take place on July 13 and July 14 in Full Sail Live in Orlando, Florida. The said tournament will feature 32 of the top female competitors from around the world participating in a single-elimination tournament.

[Featured Image by WWE]