Venus Williams Breaks Down In Tears At Wimbledon After Being Questioned About Fatal Car Crash

Venus Williams broke down in tears after being questioned about the fatal car crash she was involved in last month in Florida that resulted in the death of a 73-year-old man.

The incident unfolded during a press conference after Venus Williams’ first-round victory over Elise Mertens at Wimbledon on Monday.

One of the journalists in attendance remarked to Venus Williams, “I saw that you wrote on your Facebook some very heartfelt words about the accident. Is there anything else you would want to say about that?”

Venus Williams tried to compose herself and provide an answer to the question, at first responding with, “There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating. I’m completely speechless. It’s just, I mean, I’m just…”

It was at this point that Venus Williams began to tear up and started to cry.

A member of the All-England Club then stepped in and told the crowd of journalists that Venus Williams would not be able to answer any more questions on this matter, before asking them to give her a minute to gather her composure.

Rather than Venus Williams trying to stop her tears in front of the prying eyes of the cameras, the athlete was asked if she’d like to go outside instead, which she immediately accepted.

After taking a few moments outside, five-time champion Venus Williams later returned and completed her press conference.

While it was the above exchange that provoked Venus Williams to crack and cry over the accident, she already had to contend with one or two other questions regarding the car crash during the press conference.

In response, Venus Williams remarked, “That’s life, you can’t prepare for everything. I have no idea what tomorrow will bring. That’s all I can say about it. That’s what I’ve learned.”

It has emerged over the last few days that in the wake of the accident, the widowed wife of 79-year-old Jerome Barson, Linda Barson, is now suing Venus Williams.

Jerome Barson, who was in the passenger seat at the time of the accident, was taken to hospital with a fractured spine and various other internal injuries after the collision. He succumbed to his injuries 13 days later.

According to the lawsuit filed, Venus Williams drove through a red light, was driving inattentively, and was in negligent operation of a car at the time of the crash.

