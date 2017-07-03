‘RHOP’ Star Gizelle Bryant On Dating Retired Basketball Player

Is Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant still dating the retired basketball player? At the end of the Season 2 finale episode, which aired on Sunday night, updates were given on each woman. Gizelle’s update said that she is still friends with Kevin, the man whom she was shown dating throughout the season but broke up with on the finale, and is now dating a retired basketball player she met at the gym. The update added that “the word on the street” is that Gizelle’s mom approves of this basketball player.

After the finale episode aired, Gizelle appeared on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live alongside radio and TV personality Lala Anthony. During the aftershow portion, a viewer called in and asked Gizelle if she’s still seeing the retired basketball player she met at the gym.

Apparently, Gizelle didn’t see that viewers were told via a text update on the season finale episode that she’s now dating a retired basketball player because she looked startled by the question. She even asked the viewer how she knew about the basketball player. After getting over her shock, Gizelle confirmed that she is still dating the basketball player. She didn’t, however, say whether her mom approves of the new man.

“Oh my gosh! I, um, how do you know about that? How do you know about that ma’am? Um, yes. Yes. It’s good.”

Andy asked Lala, whose ex Carmelo Anthony currently plays for the New York Knicks, if she has any relationship advice for Gizelle. Gizelle pointed out that it’s a bit different for her since her man is retired, which Lala agreed with.

“He’s retired so it’s a little different.”

Although Lala has separated from Carmelo amid infertility claims, she didn’t tell Lala to avoid dating someone from the basketball world. Lala actually told Gizelle to live her life and have fun.

“Listen, live your life and have fun. You’re single, you should be able to do what you want and have a good time.”

FUN!! ???????? #WWHL #RHOP @starz #POWERTV A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

During the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 2 finale episode, Gizelle met up with Kevin, whom she was shown dating throughout the season, in order to break it to him that she just wanted to be friends. Thankfully for Gizelle, when she finally told Kevin that she didn’t see a romantic future between them but wanted to remain friends, Kevin took it well. He remained polite and agreed to remain friends.

On Twitter, Gizelle admitted that she was very nervous during the meeting.

Normally I'm dripping swag sauce, but not with this conversation with Kevin #RHOP — Gizelle Bryant (@GizelleBryant) July 3, 2017

Gizelle also made it clear that while she doesn’t see a romantic future with Kevin, she thinks he’s a great guy for someone else. In response to one viewer who expressed interest in Kevin, Gizelle told her to go right ahead and said that he’s very nice.

And he is super nice..you have my permission ???? https://t.co/nAgsci3g1L — Gizelle Bryant (@GizelleBryant) July 3, 2017

More with these ladies and #BermudaBeaches ???????? #RHOP ???? A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Perhaps viewers will see Gizelle Bryant reveal more about this retired basketball player — maybe even his identity — on the upcoming Real Housewives of Potomac Season 2 reunion show. A preview of the reunion episode shows that what viewers will definitely see Gizelle getting into a heated argument with co-star Monique Samuels. When Gizelle defends herself by saying that “talking trash” is just what people do when they go to other people’s homes, Monique yells out that most people certainly don’t do that.

[Featured Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]