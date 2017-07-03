Study Claims More Kids Can Use Smartphones Than Tie Their Shoelaces, But Also Reveals How Millennials Parent

A recent study by Australian security company AVG has discovered that young children learn technology skills before they ever learn life skills, like tying their shoes or making breakfast for themselves. The study also reveals some insights about the difference between millennial parents, and parents over the age of 35.

The study, entitled Digital Diaries, polled 2,200 mothers, with children between the ages of two and five years of age. Those polled had internet access and resided in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Japan.

The Digital Diaries study uncovered such revelations like 25 percent of small children could open a web browser, while only 20 percent could swim without assistance. What was amazing is that 29 percent of the children between the ages of two and five can play with a smartphone app, but only 9 percent could actually tie their shoelaces.

Was there possibly a difference between genders? The study reveals that boys and girls are even in such skills as playing a computer game, where girls were 59 percent, to boys who were 58 percent. There was virtually no difference between girls and boys when making a mobile phone call, with girls at 29 percent, and boys, 28 percent.

What was perhaps the most revealing discovery was that of the mothers polled, those over 35 years of age were “slightly better” at teaching their children non-technology driven life skills. The study gave the example that 40 percent of all toddlers with mothers 35 and over could write their name, in comparison to 35 percent of children with mothers who were 34 and younger, who could hand write their name.

AVG also expressed concern for online safety for the increasingly younger smartphone users, and strongly encouraged parental controls. They listed their top ten suggestions for some proactive, parental practices, in this age of younger high tech users. Some of those suggestions include limiting screen time for young children and keeping small children away from social media sites like Facebook.

Nearly seven years ago, the Melbourne-based, Australian technology security company, AVG, conducted a study entitled Digital Birth. This study revealed that most babies have a digital footprint before the age of six months. AVG plans to continue to study the relationship between technology and children.

What are your thoughts about this study? If you have a baby or toddler, do you allow them to use a smartphone? Have you thought about teaching your children life skills, as well as keeping them up-to-date with technology? Share your opinions and experiences below.

