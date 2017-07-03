Joy-Anna Duggar Triggers Weight-Loss Rumor In New Instagram Photo With Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been on an extended honeymoon. Not only did they enjoy the Swiss Alps, but they also visited Israel. Throughout their trip, they took their time to update their fans via Instagram. But the latest picture is triggering rumors about weight loss and pregnancy.

This isn’t the first time that fans wondered about Joy-Anna’s weight loss. Right before her wedding, a picture that Michelle Duggar, her mother, posted on Facebook got Jill and Jessa: Counting On followers thinking that Joy was doing radical dieting for her big day.

“She looks like she lost a good 50,” Liz Biuksans commented on the picture. “She looked amazing back then and now just as amazing. She’s going to really rock out her wedding dress. I can’t wait to see the next season and also ‘The Wedding.'”

Others also commented about how Joy-Anna looked just fine before her weight loss.

“Joy, you look wonderful but then I never thought you had any issues with your weight to start with,” Amy N. Jenson Howell wrote. “You have always been a beautiful young lady.”

The new Instagram photo is also generating some thoughts on whether Joy-Anna is looking slimmer than before. Check out the happy couple below!

We've had a great time in Israel & now it's time to head back home! @oneforisraelstaff #oneforisrael A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

“Her face looks slimmer, but maybe it’s the angle,” a follower commented on the picture.

Weight loss isn’t the only issue that people around Joy-Anna are concerned about. In the recent episodes of Jill and Jessa: Counting On, her sisters marked that Joy has been on a fast track to engagement and marriage.

“Joy is 19, so she’s the youngest one of all of us girls so far to be in a courtship and now on the edge of an engagement,” Jessa said to the camera, according to the Christian Post. “I think it’s sort of young […] She’s very mature for her age and they’ve known each other for a long time. So I think she and Austin are ready for this next step whenever it comes about.”

Joy and Austin got married much sooner than people thought. Their original wedding date was set for October 28, 2017, which is also the date of her 20th birthday, but the couple decided to push it forward to June. While fans don’t yet know the reason behind this change, the couple seemed more than happy to begin their lives as a couple.

It is no wonder that young age and weight loss do not really seem to concern Joy. This honeymoon was her first opportunity to go abroad and experience the world outside of Arkansas. With her new husband, she got to broaden her horizons and see a new kind of world that exists outside the Duggar bubble.

Check out Joy-Anna and Austin in Switzerland!

The beauty of creation exclaims there is a intelligent Designer. Psalms 19:1 "The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork." #kandersteg #switzerland A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Do you think the newest Duggar couple will have a good start to their married life despite these concerns from family members and fans? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]