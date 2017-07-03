Jack Gilinsky And Madison Beer Breakup Rumors: Audio Tape Of Abuse Sparks Reports Of Split For Couple

Jack Gilinsky admitted he was out of line and in a “dark place” when he verbally abused girlfriend Madison Beer. However, despite the very public apology, there are still rumors that the social media star and his singer girlfriend have secretly split.

Over the weekend, a Twitter user who claimed to have hacked Beer’s personal information released an audio clip that appeared to show Gilinsky verbally abusing his girlfriend, calling her a “f***ing s**t” during an argument. There were questions at first over whether the audio was legitimate, but Gilinsky confirmed that it was indeed him and that the tirade came in a moment of weakness.

In a message to fans posted on his Twitter page, Gilinsky wrote that there was “no justifying the words that came out of my mouth,” but he said the clip was from last year and that he has learned from his mistakes.

But the message also sparked rumors that Jack Gilinsky and Madison Beer could be broken up for good. In the note, Gilinsky seemed to imply that the two were no longer together and said that Beer is “someone that i will love forever & care about regardless of where we are in our individual lives.”

When the audio was initially released, the account that claimed to have hacked Madison Beer also released some private photos of the singer and made another big revelation — that she and Jack Gilinsky had actually broken up quite some time ago. It was not clear how much truth there was to the breakup rumor, but Gilinsky appears to have gone quite on his social media and had not posted a picture together with Madison Beer in nearly two months.

who woulda thought a couple of omaha guys would pull the baddest of 2017 A post shared by G (@jackgilinsky) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

But as Hollywood Life noted, Gilinsky also did refer to the two as a “couple” in his apology and spoke about the two in the present tense.

“Like any couple, Mad & I have had our fair share of ups & downs, this clip specifically being one of our lowest points, Madison knew if she didn’t help me overcome my ways and change, no one would, & I would never learn from my mistakes. I’ll never be able to thank her enough for believing in me the way she did during that time.”

Although Gilinsky’s fans showed support after he posted the explanation of the incident — with the hashtag #WeLoveYouGilinsky becoming one of the top terms on Twitter — many others were critical of Gilinsky. A number of fans also encouraged Beer to break up with Gilinsky — if they hadn’t already.

For their part, neither Jack Gilinsky nor Madison Beer has addressed the breakup rumors directly.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]