Tyra Banks Posts Picture Of Son On Instagram — Is Reportedly Ready For Second Baby

It took her a while, but Tyra Banks finally shared the first front-face photo of her 17-month-old son, York, with boyfriend of over two years, photographer Erik Asla — and it couldn’t be more adorable!

York Banks Asla came to this world in January 2016 via surrogacy, news that Banks and Asla kept quiet until the birth of the baby. She respected her child’s privacy and mostly avoided posting photos of the little cutie on social media until Father’s Day this year when the host of America’s Got Talent and America’s Next Top Model shared a sweet message from little York congratulating all the dads out there — especially his.

“To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy’s daddy and my daddy, too… HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! — York”

The snap garnered over 100,000 likes from her loyal followers and fanbase and included comments on how adorable and gorgeous the little toddler is, often with mix reviews on whom the baby takes after — some saying it’s after his famous mom and others that it’s after his talented dad.

Whomever he takes after, there’s no denying that baby York is definitely a special child, often called a “miracle baby” by Banks as she struggled with infertility for many years before actually being able to become a mom via surrogacy. “As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone,” Tyra wrote when York was born.

“York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.”

But the road is not over yet for the famous couple as they are reportedly ready for York to become a big brother and welcome a second child into the family.

A source confirmed to Life & Style that they are working on another baby, who would also be born via surrogacy. “Tyra’s always wanted two kids. [She’s] itching for a daughter this time. She’d love a mini version of herself to dress up,” the source said.

The host is set to come back to her famous reality competition, America’s Next Top Model, after taking a season off to welcome baby York, and handing off the reins to Rita Ora. Tyra will be joined by a panel of judges including Ashley Graham, Law Roach, and Drew Elliott.

