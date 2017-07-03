McDonald’s Customers Allegedly Assault Worker Over Ice Cream Order

Three female McDonald’s customers irate over a broken ice cream machine allegedly jumped the counter and physically attacked an employee.

The flurry about the McFlurry machine occurred at a McDonald’s restaurant in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The dispute got started when the three women, two of whom are reportedly teenagers, pulled up to the drive-thru and tried to order ice cream, at which point they were told the machine was down for maintenance.

They decided to enter the restaurant and spotted a customer eating ice cream, which led to an argument and an alleged meltdown, Orlando TV station WKMG reported.

“The employee told deputies that one of the juveniles then threatened to go behind the counter and hit her before the women went behind the counter and charged the employee, hitting her and pulling her hair, according to the report.”

The manager called 911, but the customers were gone by the time Volusia County Sheriff deputies arrived, having left the scene in a red vehicle. The fast-food outlet is equipped with security cameras, and cops will be reviewing the footage as part of their investigation in an attempt to identify those involved. The employee was not injured, fortunately.

McDonald’s released a statement about the Florida incident, according to the Daily Mail.

“The safety of our customers and employees is one of our top priorities. As this is an ongoing investigation, all inquiries are being directed to the Daytona Beach Police Department.”

Over a long period of time, there has been a lot of buzz on social media from would-be customers about McDonald’s ice cream machines being down frequently. According a report by the Wall Street Journal cited by several different news outlets about the “blizzard of complaints,” one possible explanation is that the soft-serve machines necessitate a three-plus-hour cleaning cycle to eliminate bacteria.

In good news for McFlurry fans, McDonald’s is in the process of installing new machines that will be more reliable and easier to maintain while less prone to parts failure.

Separately, as the Inquisitr has chronicled, some customers tend to take their fast-food cravings to an extreme. For example, in an incident that also occurred in Volusia County on May 31, a Florida man allegedly shot a McDonald’s manager in the neck after an argument over a frappe, the Orlando Sentinel reported. The suspect later turned himself to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and faces a charge of attempted murder.

Last month, a woman described by a witness as “extremely hangry” climbed over the counter and brawled with a female McDonald’s manager. Apparently the customer grew impatient while waiting for her McChicken sandwich.

In May, a Minnesota woman allegedly sprayed mace on several Wendy’s employees in a beef, as it were, over fresh-or-not french fries. The 25-year-old suspect was apparently concerned that her fries might be stale, which prompted an argument at the drive-thru window. The suspect was charged with using tear gas to immobilize, a felony.

Back in 2014, a woman apparently in a hurry for a McFlurry allegedly set her boyfriend’s car on fire when he refused to buy her the desert treat.

About a week ago, a dispute over an order of chicken left a Georgia restaurant owner with a broken nose and her daughter with a black eye.

Watch a local news report about the trio who allegedly assaulted the McDonald’s worker because of a broken ice cream machine.

