Taylor Swift’s July 4th Bash Will Offer Reprieve From Year-Long Kim, Kanye, Katy Fireworks

Taylor Swift has already had plenty of fireworks over the past year, so her annual Fourth of July bash can be considered a reprieve from the drama. Every year since 2014, Swift has held an epic Independence Day party at her Rhode Island compound, complete with sparklers, color-coordinated patriotic swimsuits, and Food Network star Ina Garten’s all-important Barefoot Contessa flag cake. For 2017, Taylor already has the mandatory patriotic water slide inflated and ready to go, according to InStyle.

While Swift’s guest list always includes her loyal girl squad like models Martha Hunt, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, and Gigi Hadid, new faces also pop up each year. Last year, Taylor debuted her relationship with then-beau Tom Hiddleston at her Fourth of July bash, and this year it will likely be new guy Joe Alwyn by her side. Also, longtime pal Selena Gomez could make a cameo with her boyfriend, The Weeknd.

But the biggest cameo will come from Taylor Swift herself. The onetime pop music darling has been laying low ever since she was called out by Kim Kardashian for denying Kanye West discussed how he would refer to her in his song “Famous.” In fact, fans have seen few candid social media pics of Swift and her posse since last year’s Fourth of July party.

In the song that caused the dust-up, Kanye West raps about having sex with Taylor and refers to his 2009 Video Music Awards feud with Taylor with the line: “I made that b*tch famous.”

While Swift expressed outrage over the lyrics West’s wife, Kim Kardashian told Billboard Taylor approved the line ahead of time and “totally knew” it was coming out.

Unfortunately, just days after Swift’s 2016 Fourth of July bash, Kardashian caused some major fireworks by calling her out on Snapchat. Kim posted a recorded speakerphone conversation between Kanye and Taylor, in which the “Shake It Up” singer does seem to approve the rapper’s pitch for the song, including the line, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.“ Swift is heard saying the mention “is like a compliment,” then even says she appreciates Kanye telling her about the song upfront.

Swift responded to the diss on Instagram, pointing out that she never actually heard the song and was never warned she was going to be called a “b***h.” But the damage to her credibility was done.

Taylor Swift began to lay low after the Kim and Kanye drama, breaking script to defend herself (and her fame) during her speech at the Grammy Awards, but earlier this year she was called out again when Katy Perry reignited their long-running feud.

Perry repeatedly brought up her bad blood with Swift while promoting her Witness album, telling late night host James Corden the beef started “about backing dancers” and that she tried to talk Swift about it, but she refused to speak to her and instead wrote a nasty song about her.

Perry said karma would come back to get her rival. Katy later said she just wanted the drama to be over, telling the Today Show she has nothing but love for Taylor even though the singer strangely released her entire discography on Spotify the same night Witness was released.

Now, it sounds like the Fourth of July is coming right on time for Swift, who definitely needs a break from the real life fireworks that have dominated her life over the past year. However, since Taylor has significantly scaled back on the oversharing on social media, we might have to rely on last year’s epic pics to get us into the holiday spirit.

