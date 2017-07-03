Reboot Of ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’ Is Still Going To Happen, But Plot On IMDB Is Completely Fake

For years now, many have hoped that they would see the infamous and evil Freddy Krueger back on the big screen, and now, it looks as if they are still going to get their wish. It was back in 2015 that word of a second reboot of A Nightmare On Elm Street was coming from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, but all talk has since died out. Now, the claws are back out, and it looks as if the reboot is alive and well, but the plot you think you know isn’t happening.

When the reboot of the original, not of the first reboot, was announced, fans got really excited and couldn’t wait for more news to come about. Unfortunately, nothing has been said at all since that moment, and it started to look as if A Nightmare On Elm Street was going the same disappointing route of Friday the 13th.

According to Bloody-Disgusting, that doesn’t appear to be the case as they have confirmed that David Leslie Johnson is still working on a script for a new version of A Nightmare On Elm Street. It isn’t yet known when this reboot will happen, but there are plans still in place for it to become a reality.

Once the reboot was announced a couple of years ago, there has been a lot of discussion as to what it would be about. There is an official page on the Internet Movie Database for the movie and it tells of the “illegitimate son” of Freddy Krueger, and it’s really kind of strange.

“When Brenton Higgins begins to appear in other people’s dreams at will, he has no idea that he is the illegitimate son of Freddy Krueger. Recently moving back to Elm Street, Brenton discovers his hidden past and finds himself on a collision cause with Freddy himself. Brenton is also pursued by a mysterious secret government agency, led by Professor Matthew Luk. They want his gift. What they don’t know is that they will get Krueger, with hell to pay.”

According to Bloody-Disgusting, this whole synopsis is completely false and has absolutely nothing to do with the reboot. Anyone who is a registered member of IMDB can make updates, changes, and put in information even if it isn’t completely accurate.

It appears as if this plot for the next reboot of A Nightmare On Elm Street is one of those things simply made up out of nowhere.

Every single poster from the Nightmare on Elm Street series is a masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/tudehyLbCu — Graeme Harwell (@GraemeHarwell) July 2, 2017

While the reboot is still alive, it still seems unlikely that Robert Englund will return to take on the role of Freddy Krueger once again. Aside from the fact that he is 70-years-old, Englund has stated on a number of occasions that he won’t don the sweater, hat, and glove for a feature film again.

As reported earlier this year by The Hollywood Reporter, Englund did jump back into character for the documentary called Nightmare In The Makeup Chair due out later this year.

It is not known when the second reboot of A Nightmare On Elm Street will be released or even begin production, but the good thing is that the project isn’t dead. David Leslie Johnson is becoming a true horror author, and it will be great for him to pen the script for the next telling of Freddy Krueger, even if Robert Englund has nothing to do with the film. While the franchise of The Conjuring continues to grow, there is hope for the horror genre yet.

[Featured Image by Dimension/New Line Cinema]