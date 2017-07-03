‘Teen Mom’ Hater & Actress Stevie Ryan Dead From Suicide, Jenelle Evans Speaks Out

Well-known Teen Mom hater and actress Stevie Ryan is dead. Ryan, 33, was found unresponsive at her Los Angeles home on July 1, and her death has reportedly been ruled suicide by hanging.

According to Radar Online, Stevie Ryan was known for her comedy and even appeared on her own sketch comedy television show, Stevie TV. The actress moved to L.A. when she was 19 and found a following with her viral videos, where she would parody celebrities like Justin Bieber, Amy Winehouse, and Lady Gaga.

Stevie was also known on social media for her constant feuds with the stars of MTV’s Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. The actress often found herself battling the reality stars online, and seemingly loved to call them out on their dramatic lives. Most recently she joked about wanting to hook up with Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Matt Baier, and even called out Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, calling her a “demon child.”

While Ryan had battled other MTV stars, her favorite target may have been Jenelle Evans, whom she often commented on via Twitter. Back in 2014 Jenelle and Stevie got into a Twitter feud when Evans complained that her mother Barbara wouldn’t let her see her son Jace over the Fourth of July holiday. Ryan responded to Evans’ complaints, saying “That’s what happens whe you don’t raise your child.” The Teen Mom 2 star fired back and an online feud was born.

Despite the negative feelings that Stevie Ryan and Jenelle Evans obviously had towards one another, the Teen Mom took to her Twitter account to post a message honoring Ryan after the news of her shocking suicide death was revealed. Jenelle tweeted that even though she and Stevie “hated each other,” she was still “sorry” that the actress felt the need to take her own life.

“I know we pretty much hated each other but I’m sorry you had to go so soon pretty girl.”

Fans are shocked by the news of Stevie Ryan’s death, and have taken to social media to express their sympathy. Stevie’s last tweet before her death was one honoring her late grandfather revealing that she would “miss him everyday, forever.”

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]