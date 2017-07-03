Kourtney Kardashian Gets Handsy With ‘Fling’ Younes Bendjima On Romantic Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with Younes Bendjima may have been described as a “fling,” but the twosome appeared to be pretty serious during a recent vacation to France.

The twosome were spotted holding hands as they took in the sights while vacationing together in St. Tropez on July 2, which could suggest the couple who were first linked back in May may now be getting a little more serious than they first let on.

Kourtney and her 24-year-old boxer boyfriend appeared to be pretty happy together. People reported that the eldest of the Kardashian sisters was seen laughing with Younes while they held on tightly to each other as they wandered around the coastal town located on the French Riviera.

The two barely let go of each other’s hands as they spent some time together. Kourtney showed off her hard-earned body in tight bottoms and a distressed white tank top.

While they looked like they were having a great time together while in Europe, the latest sighting of the two will likely come as a bit of a surprise for fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

It was reported last week that the twosome were taking a break from their romance. People claimed that they actually hadn’t seen each other for a little while and aren’t exactly planning a future together.

The insider also revealed that dating is not Kourtney’s main priority right now as she focuses on her kids following their recent upheaval with their dad, Scott Disick, and his wild partying ways.

“Kourtney still isn’t thrilled with Scott,” said a source.

The insider added that things are strained between the co-parents right now and that they’ve haven’t been spending much time together as a family despite the two remaining close in the wake of their split in 2015.

“He sees the kids, but that’s it,” continued the source close to the famous family who spoke to the outlet. “Kourtney is over his immature behavior.”

But just because Kardashian was spotted holding hands and looking cozy with Younes in the wake of her drama with Scott, that doesn’t necessarily mean the mom of three is ready to settle down with the handsome boxer anytime soon.

Although they may be jet-setting and vacationing together, the site described their romance as a “fling” and claimed that Kourtney is still very much single because their relationship certainly isn’t anything serious.

“She is single and having fun,” said a Kardashian insider. “She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”

Kourtney and Younes haven’t commented when it comes to the status of their relationship. However, the star’s French vacation with her possible boyfriend comes shortly after she gave little sister Khloe a pretty shocking birthday present.

The reality star celebrated Khloe turning 33 last week by posting a naked photo of her younger sister to her blog.

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian getting handsy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima in France despite reports that their relationship is allegedly nothing more than a “fling”?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]