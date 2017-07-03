‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Creator Cancels Sixth Installment To Return To His Roots

As it turns out, Five Nights at Freddy’s 6 was already under development for about a month or so. Fans of the hit horror point-and-click franchise, however, will not be able to get the game anytime soon, as FNaF creator Scott Cawthon has announced that he is canceling all work on the game. With Cawthon’s statement, Five Nights at Freddy’s 6 was officially announced and permanently discontinued in one go.

In a detailed statement posted on Steam, the FNaF creator stated that he has decided to stop all work on the latest Five Nights at Freddy’s game due to pressures in the development process. Cawthon also stated that he would not be divulging any details about the canceled game, emphasizing that it would be far better if FNaF 6 isn’t talked about at all.

According to Cawthon, the primary reason behind his decision to discontinue all work on Five Nights at Freddy’s 6 is the fact that over the years, the expectations of gamers for the hit horror franchise have gotten higher and higher. Since every follow-up title must be better than its predecessor, Cawthon stated that the pressure he was under ended up being far too much to handle.

“After forcing myself to keep working on it day after day, I realized something — I just don’t want to work on this. With each game’s release, I think the expectations get higher and higher for the next, and rightfully so. Each game SHOULD be better than the last! But that pressure starts to mount, and I fear that I’ve been neglecting other things in my life for the sake of trying to keep up with those mounting expectations.”

Despite his departure from the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, however, Cawthon assured fans of the horror series that the future of FNaF remains secure, according to a Gamespot report. Cawthon specifically mentioned the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s film, as well as a possible VR title in the future.

“The movie is in amazing hands with Blumhouse. I’m also still working to get a VR title out at some point (because that would be awesome). And of course, I can’t leave everyone hanging with the cliffhanger at the end of the second book.”

The Five Nights at Freddy’s creator promised his supporters that he would not be abandoning game development altogether. Instead, he would be utilizing his time away from the FNaF series as a means to get back to his roots, hopefully recapturing a state of mind where game-making is still an enjoyable endeavor. Apart from this, the FNaF creator also stated that he would like to spend more time with his family now that development for Five Nights at Freddy’s 6 has been permanently discontinued.

“I hope you can respect and understand my decision. I want to spend more time with my family, and get back to what made me enjoy making games in the first place.”

Cawthon also assured his fans that the next game he will work on after his break would be a title that is entirely dedicated to gaming fans and something that is incredibly fun to play. If there is anything that could be determined from the Five Nights at Freddy’s creator’s statement, it is the fact that when he does return, gaming fans should prepare themselves for yet another surprise hit.

