Eva Marcille is reportedly filming for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to a new report, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are in jeopardy of being phased out of the Bravo TV series due to their dwindling storylines on the show and as producers reportedly say goodbye to at least one of the longtime stars, Marcille has allegedly been spending time with returning cast member Nene Leakes.

Sources close to the production reportedly informed TMZ on July 3 that Bravo TV producers invited Eva Marcille to film for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in an effort to see if she would fit in with the ladies as a full-time cast member.

As fans have likely heard, NeNe Leakes announced her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10 weeks ago and now, she’s allegedly taking her potential new co-star under her wing and allowed the America’s Next Top Model winner to film with her at her home.

As for the potential exits of Williams and Bailey, the TMZ report claimed that both of the women’s storylines have allegedly dried up and when it comes to the upcoming season, one of them could be phased out.

While Eva Marcille is quite younger than the other women of The Real Housewives of Atlanta at just 32 years of age, she reportedly has plenty of drama to bring to the table. As fans may recall, Marcille welcomed a daughter with Kevin McCall and after their split, their relationship became toxic.

In addition to causing a stir online with a “missing ad” in which he told his Instagram fans and followers that he hadn’t seen his daughter in three years, McCall has called out Eva Marcille for her relationship with Atlanta politician Michael Sterling.

Last year, McCall shared a photo of Sterling with his daughter and threatened to confront the “stranger” face-to-face.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 will air later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]