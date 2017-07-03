Alberto El Patron Rips WWE After Title Win, Says It Is ‘Full Of Losers’: WWE Star Ringside At ‘Slammiversary’

Last night at Slammiversary XV, TNA Impact Wrestling dissolved to re-brand entirely as Global Force Wrestling, and the new champion had a huge message for WWE. The main event of the pay-per-view had Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) unify the Impact Championship and GFW Title in a victory over Bobby Lashley. While the match and title unification was big enough in itself, it was El Patron’s promo afterward that has everyone talking this morning.

Yes, it was a promo where he pretty much said that every single person in WWE is a “loser.” While he delivered this promo, his on-again fiance, Paige, a current WWE superstar, reportedly sat ringside.

The match came to an end with El Patron delivering a vicious double stomp to Lashley and getting the three count. After the match was over, he was handed both belts, and it is expected that he’ll be given a new single title at some point this week.

A number of wrestlers came out to the ring, along with Jeff Jarrett, to congratulate the new champion, and that is when it happened.

According to Wrestling Inc., El Patron cut a promo for the live crowd that didn’t make it on the air. Fans began chanting “You don’t deserve it!” at him, and that led him to cut a scathing promo on the fans who aren’t real and aimed the rest at all of WWE.

Alberto El Patron said his match with Bobby Lashley was great and that he would wrestle him again and again. El Patron then proceeded to call himself a “bad a** motherf***er” who has wrestled everywhere in the world, even “that f***ing company WWE,” which is “full of losers.”

“You (Lashley) gave me the battle of my life. And for that, and for these fans – the real fans – let’s do it again. Not for you, not for me, for the [inaudible] of pro wrestling, because we’re not f***ing sports entertainers! Bobby Lashley and every single wrestler at Impact Wrestling… in this place, we are not sports entertainers, we are f***ing wrestlers!”

It is rather interesting that he said this since his fiance, Paige, is a WWE superstar who is still under contract with the company. Wrestle News reported last night that Paige and Alberto El Patron were back together and that she was backstage at Slammiversary XV for his big match.

Some fans even caught her in the arena, as the Sun is reporting she put on a mask and sat ringside to take in the main event match. If this ends up being true, you can’t expect WWE to be thrilled about one of their superstars ringside and on camera for GFW.

@ryansatin Paige was in the front row in the mask for the main event of Slammiversary tonight pic.twitter.com/ZHmzeC7ybF — AJ (@aj_autograph) July 3, 2017

This is far from the first time that Alberto El Patron has ripped WWE, and it is quite interesting that he chose to do this right after his huge win at Slammiversary XV. He was able to unify the TNA Impact Wrestling Championship and the Global Force Wrestling Title, but the bigger story may end up being Paige in a mask sitting at ringside for this main event match.

