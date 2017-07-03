T.I. And Tiny Harris Reportedly At War Again, Call Off Reconciliation

T.I. and estranged wife Tiny Harris are reportedly at war again despite reports suggesting there was a chance the former couple could be considering getting back together.

Though the estranged couple, also known as TIP and Tameka Cottle, appeared to be getting friendlier recently in the wake of their divorce filing, sources are now claiming that things are turning nasty once again and any possible reconciliation is off the table.

A source close to the duo alleged that they’ve been trying to make things work recently and appeared to have been back on the right tracks with T.I. being spotted back at their family home and reportedly even sleeping there.

But despite things getting a little more cordial, Hollywood Life is alleging that things are now very much off again.

“Tiny just can’t get over all the hurting that T.I. has done,” said a source, likely referring to rumors he allegedly cheated on the singer with model Bernice Burgos, who has been locked in some major beef with Harris over the past few months.

The outlet’s insider also claimed that the Xscape singer believes that she’s been doing all the work to keep their family going after filing for divorce from her husband of six years late last year and isn’t happy that TIP hasn’t been doing more to keep things as normal as possible for their children.

“He’s always out doing god knows what, with god know who. With her trying to get her career and Xscape going again, she expected TIP to step up,” the insider continued of why Harris is allegedly no longer looking to get back together with the rapper.

And it was reportedly Tiny letting her estranged husband know how she feels that once again turned things sour between the two.

“[T.I.] doesn’t feel appreciated by Tiny at all. He feels like he provides their life and she can’t appreciate that,” the insider continued, alleging that TIP feels that his estranged wife is continually “focusing on his faults.”

“He can’t take her constant criticism. Every time things seem to be going good their relationship implodes,” the source added.

It was just a few days ago that the twosome sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted out and about together in Atlanta sporting matching outfits shortly after ending their VH1 reality series, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, on a friendly note.

The rapper also shared an Instagram Live video with fans which showed him spending time with Tiny and their children on June 17, which appeared to confirm he has been spending more time back in their family home.

However, things then quickly turned sour once again after T.I. called out Tiny for sharing a video of herself giving their 1-year-old daughter a bath online.

A screen shot captured by The Shade Room last week showed that TIP clapped back at Harris for sharing the video of their young daughter in the nude and asked her to “put some clothes on her please,” proving that the twosome once again isn’t seeing eye to eye.

Tiny then hit back with a comment of her own in which she told the “Live Your Life” rapper that she felt the video of the youngster in the bath was okay because none of her daughter’s bottom half was showing.

“Spare me with the extraness it’s unnecessary,” she hit back according to the screen shot.

What do you think of reports claiming T.I. and Tiny Harris’s reconciliation is once again off?

