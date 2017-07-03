Kendall Jenner may be one of the hottest models of today, but according to a new report, she’s a completely loyal girlfriend to rapper ASAP Rocky.

Although the couple’s alleged romance remains unconfirmed, an insider claims that Jenner and the rapper are quite happy together and when it comes to their relationship, the model is just a “regular chick.”

On July 3, a Hollywood Life source told readers that Kendall Jenner is a low-maintenance partner for ASAP Rocky and noted her personality as “super chill and sweet.” The source also explained that Jenner is a great match for the rapper and helps him stay centered amid his busy career.

While both Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky are quite busy with their careers, the model reportedly does her best to stay in close contact with her musician boyfriend and always calls and messages him when they are in different cities. She even allegedly sends him hot photos and emails to let him know he is on her mind.

The insider went on to reveal that Kendall Jenner is “even hotter” in person and frequently has guys falling over one another in an effort to get close to her. However, despite the ongoing attention from the opposite sex, Kendall Jenner is reportedly dedicated to her alleged romance with ASAP Rocky and he knows he can trust her.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were first linked to one another in early 2016 when ASAP Rocky was seen attending the fashion show of her brother-in-law Kanye West. Since then, the couple has continued to be spotted together and last summer, they traveled to Paris for a dinner date and stroll through town.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky have also been seen numerous times in New York City and Los Angeles and even traveled to Miami for some rest and relaxation months ago.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were most recently seen together at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, where they reportedly purchased matching diamond earrings.

